Woman, 55, identified as victim of fatal fire in Belmont

Crews pulled Alison Bane and her cat from the burning home shortly after they arrived at the scene, the state fire marshal’s office said in a statement Friday.

A passing motorist reported flames inside a home at 81 Birch Hill Rd. shortly after 4 a.m. on April 24, officials said.

The state fire marshal’s office has identified a 55-year-old woman who died in a Belmont fire last month, and said her home had no working fire alarms when the blaze broke out.

Bane died from her injuries. She was the single-family home’s only occupant, officials said in the statement.

Her cat was unharmed and brought to the Animal Rescue League of Boston, Belmont Fire Chief David Frizzell said.

One firefighter sustained minor injuries while fighting the blaze, authorities said. Officials said the fire started in the kitchen and caused $150,000 in damage to the split-level home.

Investigators said the cause of the blaze will officially remain undetermined, as they were unable to narrow down several potential causes.

The fire was most likely accidental, authorities said.

Firefighters did not hear any fire alarms going off when they arrived at the scene, officials said.

Investigators found one battery-operated smoke alarm that appeared to date back to the 1980s and did not have a battery in it on the lower level of the home, authorities said. Pieces of a similar smoke alarm that was likely not in use were found on the second floor.

The home did not have any carbon monoxide detectors, officials said.

Frizzell reminded homeowners to replace their smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors every 10 years.

“Like every other appliance in your home, they do not last forever,” Frizzell said in the statement Friday. “Time is your enemy in a fire where you may have less than three minutes to escape. Expired alarms cannot be counted on to work in a fire.”

State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey said this was the second fatal fire in April where decades-old smoke alarms did not work.

“Ask yourself, when did I last replace these smoke alarms? Were they here when I moved in?” Ostroskey said in the statement. “Smoke alarms made in the last decade have a date stamped on them. Older alarms do not.”

Caroline Enos can be reached at caroline.enos@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.