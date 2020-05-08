Shack drops out of Fourth District race, endorses Cavell

Thomas G. Shack III, a former prosecutor and state comptroller , left the race for the Fourth Congressional District seat less than three months after he entered it and put his support behind Dave Cavell, a former Obama speechwriter and fellow Brookline resident.

A candidate in the crowded field vying to replace US Representative Joseph P. Kennedy III is dropping out of the race and endorsing a rival after failing to secure enough signatures to get on the ballot, he said Friday.

“A true leader and unifying influence, Dave brings the legal, political, and personal acumen necessary to effectively fight for the people of the 4th District as we emerge from the greatest human and economic challenge in a generation," Shack said in a statement. “There is no issue more important at this moment and no time for on the job training — Dave Cavell is ready to lead on day one.”

At least 10 Democratic candidates say they have enough signatures to get on the ballot, according to Politico. They include Jesse Mermell, who was an advisor to former governor Deval Patrick; City Year co-founder Alan Khazei; and Newton City Councilors Jake Auchincloss and Becky Grossman.

Kennedy is not seeking reelection while he pursues a primary challenge to US Senator Edward J. Markey, a Malden Democrat. The primary election date is Sept. 8.

Cavell, who entered the race in October, thanked Shack for his endorsement.

“Having brought a creative and caring mindset to state leadership, Tom Shack’s reputation for integrity, service, and collaboration are unrivaled,” Cavell said in the statement. “I am honored to have Tom’s support and I look forward to working together in the months and years to come.”





Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.