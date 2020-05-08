Trump says in his mother’s eyes, he ‘could do no wrong’

WASHINGTON (AP) — Reflecting on Mother’s Day this weekend, President Donald Trump said Friday that he could do no wrong in his mother’s eyes and perhaps that’s what framed his personality today.

“I had a great mom. I loved my mom and she loved me, which ... is probably not easy to do,” Trump told “Fox & Friends” in an interview. “She was so good to me. I couldn't do any wrong, which is a big problem. Maybe that's why I ended up the way I ended up. I don't know. I couldn't do any wrong in her eyes.”

He wished the nation's mothers a happy day on Sunday and said he'd be with first lady Melania Trump at the Camp David presidential retreat in Maryland where he'd be meeting with the Joint Chiefs of Staff.