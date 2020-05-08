Why lower interest rates lack their usual economic punch in the coronavirus crisis

Normally, the Fed would have raised its benchmark interest rate during an economic expansion so the rate could be significantly lowered to generate stimulus when a downturn inevitably hit. But the Fed abandoned that strategy last year and lowered the rate instead, triggering concerns by some economists that the battle against the next recession would be hindered.

WASHINGTON — Call it smart strategy or just plain good luck, but the Federal Reserve’s failure over the past couple of years to take a standard step to prepare for a recession appears to have been a stroke of genius, given the unprecedented coronavirus economic collapse.

Advertisement

In retrospect, the Fed’s interest-rate decision worked out, becuase the pandemic has turned conventional monetary policy on its head. Experts said the Fed put the economy in a better position to handle the unique coronavirus fallout and, at least so far, there’s been little downside because the central bank expanded its use of unconventional stimulus measures.

“Everyone had pretty much concluded that the Fed had very little wiggle room to handle the next crisis, and they’ve surprised and stunned us by coming up with a whole new arsenal,” said Diane Swonk, chief economist at the accounting and advisory firm Grant Thornton and a close follower of the Fed.

The benchmark federal funds rate, which lenders use to determine interest rates for credit cards, car loans, home equity lines of credit, and small-business loans, was less than 2 percent before the pandemic hit the United States. That’s well below the 4 percent level economists agreed was optimal heading into a standard recession, so that there would be more room to lower the rate to make borrowing significantly cheaper.

But, as it turns out, that low interest rate helped keep the nation’s unemployment rate at a five-decade low of 3.5 percent in February, before the massive layoffs began with cities and states shutting down businesses. On Friday, the government reported the unemployment rate skyrocketed to 14.7 percent in April, the highest since the Great Depression era.

Advertisement

“The catastrophe hit at a 3.5 percent unemployment rate, and if the Fed had been tighter early it would have been a 4 or 4.5 percent unemployment rate at the time the pandemic hit," said Princeton economist Alan Blinder, a former Fed vice chairman. "In retrospect, it’s better that it was 3.5.”

He had concerns about the Fed’s decision to trim the rate by 0.75 percentage point last year in response to trade tensions with China, even as the recovery from the Great Recession continued, but now acknowledges "I was completely wrong.“

"The economy would have been a bit weaker when the catastrophe hit, which would not have been a good thing,” Blinder said.

At the same time, this economic catastrophe has taken a lot of the stimulus punch out of interest rate cuts. In March, the Fed lowered the federal funds rate to near zero, but that was only a 1.5 percentage point reduction, given the low starting level. Experts said a larger cut would not have made much of a difference.

“Low interest rates are not going to help put food on the table for some of the [33] million people who have filed new claims for unemployment benefits," said Mark Hamrick, senior economic analyst at the financial information website Bankrate.com.

Advertisement

Unlike a normal recession, the steep coronavirus downturn isn’t about people needing to borrow more cheaply. It’s about people being afraid or unable to go out and spend much money at all. So a bigger interest rate cut wouldn’t have a substantial impact right now, said David Wilcox, a senior fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics, a nonpartisan research organization.

“The difference between that version of unimaginably bad and the version of unimaginably bad we’re living, I think, would be barely detectable, if at all detectable in the data,” said Wilcox, an economist and former top Fed staffer. “We still would have had an economic collapse without precedent.”

Fed chairman Jerome Powell has acknowledged the limits of interest rate cuts, the usual way central banks have battled economic downturns.

“Of course, lowering interest rates cannot stop the sharp drop in economic activity caused by closures and other forms of social distancing,” he told reporters in March. And low rates can’t even help consumers and businesses unless they have the ability to borrow through well-functioning credit markets, he said.

So the Fed has focused on relaunching and expanding some of the innovative measures it deployed during the 2008 financial crisis and the Great Recession. Fed officials last month committed to pumping $2.3 trillion into the economy to keep credit flowing, push down long-term interest rates and, for the first time since the Great Depression, lend directly to small and medium-size businesses outside of the banking industry. That’s on top of the approximately $2 trillion it had injected starting in early March.

Advertisement

“They moved with historic force and speed and creativity and aggressiveness to exercise the tools given to them by the Congress and the Treasury,” Wilcox said. “They unveiled programs that exceeded the total scope of what was done during the financial crisis.”

When the Great Recession began in late 2007, the federal funds rate was at 4.25 percent. Over the next year, Fed officials chopped it down to a target range of between zero and 0.25 percent. But after the financial crisis that hit in the fall of 2008, the Fed needed to do more.

With financial markets seizing up, the Fed created new lending facilities and started purchasing bonds in a controversial effort known as quantitative easing to provide more stimulus to the economy. The amount of assets held by the Fed more than quadrupled, to $4.5 trillion, triggering concerns that it could need its own bailout at some point and that the staggering flow of money into the economy would lead to high inflation.

Neither happened. As the economy recovered, the Fed began inching its benchmark interest rate up, starting in late 2015, and about two years later began slowly reducing its asset holdings. Part of the reason was to put the Fed in a better position to fight the next recession.

“The Fed started reloading the interest rate cannon with the idea that if we keep this at zero forever not only might we provide too much stimulus, but when the next recession comes we might not have enough interest rate bullets to fire off,” Blinder said.

Advertisement

The Fed moved deliberately and pushed the federal funds rate up to a target range of 2.25 to 2.5 percent by the end of 2018. But the Trump administration’s trade war with China began causing the US economy to slow, so last year the Fed not only scrapped plans for more rate increases but began lowering the rate again.

“The Fed had hoped to get farther” with rate increases, Swonk said. “The trade war was a monkey wrench in that.”

President Trump had been pushing for rate cuts for about a year, publicly criticizing Powell, his handpicked chairman, in a break with decades of a hands-off approach by the White House with the independent Fed. But Powell never took Trump’s bait and earned praise from many economists for raising rates only in response to economic conditions, not Trump’s haranguing.

Swonk said that approach has served Powell well in this crisis, with his actions widely viewed as again responding to economic conditions and not to helping Trump politically.

“There’s no way the Fed could have credibly done what it’s done if he wasn’t so hated by the president for so long,” she said of Powell. “He’s reacting to a crisis, not the president’s whim. It’s really important that the markets have faith in him, that that’s what he’s doing.”

Still, the Fed is taking on additional risks in all its new lending, with the assets on its balance sheet skyrocketing to about $6.7 trillion over the past two months. But experts said Fed officials had no other option in the face of a historic economic disaster. And having a higher interest rate to lower, in this case, mattered less than having unemployment as low as possible when the collapse hit.

“As profoundly painful as the collapse will be for so many people, and especially for people of color and people with less than a college education and small biz owners . . . it would have been even more painful if the condition of the economy going into the economic collapse had not been as strong as it was,” Wilcox said.

Jim Puzzanghera can be reached at jim.puzzanghera@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @JimPuzzanghera.