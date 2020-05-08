Ailing areas hit with one-two punch of pollution and coronavirus

Economic issues, including access to education, health care, a job that pays more than minimum wage, housing, and food security, play a critical role as social determinants of health. These are the political and environmental factors that influence individuals’ health and wellness.

Thank you to Yvonne Abraham ( “Our dirty big secret,” Metro, April 30) for her insights into the role of environmental health in the coronavirus pandemic. This crisis may lead to opportunities to improve environmental aspects of pollution and air quality. However, health is more than a compilation of laboratory values, imaging techniques, or diagnostic results. As Abraham so eloquently points out: “So many are sick in Chelsea because a large share of the population is poor and vulnerable.”

Although the coronavirus outbreak can affect anyone, there are more profound, or disproportionate, effects on people who lack economic resources. It’s no fluke that Chelsea has the highest case rate of COVID-19 in Massachusetts. In addition to severe economic challenges, Chelsea residents live in the midst of ground, water, and air contamination.

We’re in a time of opportunity for change. We can undertake initiatives and program planning that address economic inequality. Groups such as the Chelsea Collaborative exist to improve conditions for residents affected by the pandemic. We have the power, and the momentum, to positively influence these complex challenges. This may be the gift of the pandemic: improved life and living conditions for all residents of Massachusetts.

Elizabeth Sommers

Cambridge

The writer is a senior acupuncturist and researcher in the Integrative Medicine and Health Disparities Program at Boston Medical Center.





There are actions we can take now to reduce exposure to pollution

Roseann Bongiovanni of GreenRoots Chelsea rightly points to the injustice of such a heavy concentration of pollution-producing industries within the 2 dense square miles of Chelsea and their impact on the health of residents (“Our dirty big secret”). Our region certainly benefits from having a convenient airport, shipping facilities, fresh produce, and oil supplies, but planners and political leaders should indeed “spread the toxic burden around,” as Yvonne Abraham puts it.

Options for changing airport flight schedules and runway configurations, modifying aircraft, and moving industries to other locations can all be considered, but such solutions will take time before they are implemented. Meanwhile, there are less complicated but effective actions we can take now to reduce human exposure to air pollution and to disease-causing ultrafine particles.

Health advocates from Chelsea, Revere, and Winthrop are working with pollution mitigation groups in East Boston and other airport-impacted communities to evaluate ways to expand the use of high-efficiency particulate air filters in homes, apartments, and schools. These devices can be effective in removing the deadliest air pollution components while people are indoors.

We are also exploring a plan for a network of air quality sensors in our communities that could provide real-time pollution alerts to residents, letting them know when levels are unsafe for young children, the elderly, and people with certain medical conditions to be outdoors.

The hard lessons we are learning from this pandemic should include an understanding that a robust public health system for all of us depends in part on laying an equitable foundation of health before the outbreak of diseases such as COVID-19.

Jeff Stone

Director

North Suffolk Public Health Collaborative

Revere





We’re seeing what advocates have been fighting to make clear for years

The disproportionate impact COVID-19 is having on Chelsea and other cities across the Commonwealth is devastating (“Pollution may be COVID catalyst,” Page A1, April 30). Unfortunately, for those of us who have been working for decades to protect communities from the health impacts driven by environmental hazards, it is not surprising.

Systemic racism and injustice, combined with misguided energy policies and decisions, have left Massachusetts’ most vulnerable communities exposed to pollutants that lead to health conditions such as asthma, diabetes, and heart and lung diseases. Cities like Boston, Springfield, and Worcester that are being hard hit by COVID-19 are also the cities that face high rates of pollution and regularly rank at the top of the national list of so-called asthma capitals.

Along with our allies in the Green Justice Coalition, we have spent years organizing and working from the ground up to block pollutants from contaminating the air because we’ve seen the heavy health burdens these toxins place on so many neighborhoods.

Emergency assistance to help these communities weather this pandemic is urgently needed, but we can’t stop there. We need to deliver on the promise of environmental justice reforms and invest in clean energy and clean transit solutions, as well as energy efficiency programs, that will protect and provide long-term benefits to these hardest-hit communities while creating new career pathways that support healthy workers and a healthy economy.

With World Asthma Day having just passed on Tuesday, let’s commit to bringing clean air and environmental justice to all.

Cindy Luppi

New England director

Clean Water Action

Boston



