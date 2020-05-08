Revenge of the coronavirus nerds

That’s right, chess is a thing. I’ve plunged down the rabbit hole of playing strangers on chess.com , sometimes losing as many as five games to random schoolchildren across the globe in an afternoon. I’m not alone. “We are experiencing five years’ worth of growth over the course of just a few months,” said Nick Barton, director of business development at chess.com .

Who’s the loser now? With the coronavirus lockdown entering its third month, suddenly origami, jigsaw puzzles, model railroading, and dressmaking — salubrious, indoor activities — are back in fashion. Rescuing voluptuous damsels in distress? Not so much. You could catch your death of COVID.

There must be a scene in a Hardy Boys novel where Frank and Joe are about to jump in their canoe to save a comely tween from imminent peril when they spot two pale, bespectacled geeks playing chess down at the beach. Joe kicks sand in the nerds’ faces, while Frank screeches: “Seeya — LOSERS!”

About 1.4 million new members joined the site in April, compared with 660,000 in January. “The circumstances driving some of this growth are troubling,” Barton added, “and we’re just hoping that our new members are able to discover a new passion that can help improve their well-being during these difficult times.”

Advertisement

It was barely a year ago that I fretted, tongue in cheek, that “crosswords are killing America,” citing new cruciverbalist chaff from Inkubator, Queer Crosswords, The Atlantic, and The New York Times. Now, only more so. The Atlantic recently added a Sunday puzzle, and last month the Times added a raft of brainteasers to its daily print edition.

Just last week the Times published an “Emergency Edition” Puzzlemania section, with a giant crossword and 20 — count ’em 20 — mini-puzzles. Veteran crossword constructor Brendan Emmett Quigley reports more traffic to his website, and more solvers taking the time to e-mail him their appreciation of his work. “The Times started their crossword during World War II,” he recalled. “Crosswords are a welcome distraction from woe. We’re like takeout. We are pretty darned close to being an essential service.”

Advertisement

Bird-watching? You must be kidding. But no, the Associated Press reports that “bird-watching has soared as bored Americans notice a fascinating world just outside their windows.”

A group of birders at the Daniel Webster Wildlife Sanctuary in Marshfield. Debee Tlumacki

A childhood science teacher took us on bird trips, and I remember the appeal. You are outdoors, bird-watchers are socially distanced by nature, and if you see something colorful skittering up a tree, so much the better. It’s like golf, but without the laughable togs and the tiresome company of other golfers.

Speaking to the Associated Press, millennial Conner Brown called bird-watching “like real-life Pokemon Go. It’s super addicting because you can start logging them and you get a little collection. It’s really cool.” He paused, then added, “They should really game-ify it.”

They could call it Un-Angry (But Difficult to Spot) Birds. Veteran birder Roger Pasquier, an associate in the department of ornithology at the American Museum of Natural History, has alerted me to an ongoing “crisis for Boston-area birders.” Corona-concerns have closed Mt. Auburn Cemetery, the city’s prime locale for spotting spring migrants making their way to Canada and parts beyond.

The grounds are currently open only for burial services, or to families of the interred, from 4 to 6 p.m. daily, definitely not prime time for songbirds and their admirers, who prefer the immediate post-dawn hours. Pasquier says he suggested to a friend whose husband entered Mount Auburn five years ago that “she could run a birders’ escort service: The Mount Auburn Madam.”

Advertisement

Excuse me, I have to go lose a series of blitz chess games to a third-grader in Kazakhstan. Mahjong anyone?

Alex Beam’s column appears regularly in the Globe. Follow him on Twitter @imalexbeamyrnot.