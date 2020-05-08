Antetokounmpo’s cries foul on hack of Twitter account

Stating that he had been hacked, Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo said he felt “disgusted” about a string of offensive tweets that were posted on his official Twitter account Thursday that included offensive remarks about fellow NBA stars LeBron James , Steph Curry , the late Kobe Bryant , and Khris Middleton , his own teammate. In addition to his Twitter account, the phone, email and bank accounts of the reigning league MVP were hacked, according to tweets posted by his girlfriend, Mariah Riddlesprigger , and one of his brothers, Los Angeles Lakers forward Kostas Antetokounmpo . The Bucks said an investigation was underway. “I feel terrible that the Bucks, Khris, LeBron and the Curry family were included in the malicious and untrue tweets,” Antetokounmpo wrote after the tweets were deleted from his account. “I feel especially terrible for the Bryant family, during their time of grief they should not be subjected to this type of negativity and foul behavior.” . . . Former Lakers guard Shannon Brown faces charges in suburban Atlanta after he was accused of firing a rifle at two people who were looking at homes for sale. A two-time NBA champion, the 34-year-old Brown told police he thought the couple was trying to break into his home, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported. His home is listed for sale. He currently plays in IceCube’s Big3 league . . . A game-worn pair of Nike sneakers from Michael Jordan ’s glory days offered by Sotheby’s in a stand-alone online auction is expected to fetch as much as $150,000. Bidding began Friday . . .

Advertisement

Capitals cut unruly Leipsic

The Washington Capitals placed 25-year-old forward Brendan Leipsic on unconditional waivers to terminate his contract after he made disparaging comments in a private social media chat. In a conversation involving his brother, Jeremy, and Florida Panthers minor leaguer Jack Rodewald, Leipsic commented on the physical appearances of Vancouver forward Tanner Pearson’s wife and Edmonton captain Connor McDavid’s girlfriend. He also called Capitals linemates Garnet Hathaway and Nick Dowd losers. The NHL called it “inexcusable conduct” and said it would address the matter with the Capitals and Panthers. Leipsic (3 goals, 8 assists in 61 games) apologized, saying a friend’s Instagram account was hacked and taking responsibility for his comments. The University of Manitoba kicked Jeremy Leipsic off its team on Thursday.

Advertisement

Colleges

Ohio State pays $41m settlement for doctor’s abuse

Ohio State University will pay about $41 million to settle a dozen lawsuits by 162 men alleging decades-old sexual abuse and mistreatment by former team doctor Richard Strauss. About 350 former athletes and other men had sued the school for failing to stop the late doctor despite concerns raised during his tenure. The university first announced a settlement with some of them in March, but the cost was made public Friday. “The university of decades ago failed these individuals – our students, alumni and members of the Buckeye community,” university President Michael V. Drake said in a written statement. “Nothing can undo the wrongs of the past, but we must do what we can today to work toward restorative justice.” . . . Marquette has added Gardner-Webb transfer Jose Perez, a 6-foot-5 wing who averaged 15 points per game as a freshman and sophomore and has two years of eligibility remaining, starting in 2021-22. The Warriors also added Ohio State transfer D.J. Carlton.

Miscellany

Man U stars set for return

Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford are expected to be available for Manchester United whenever the Premier League is allowed to resume after the suspension caused by the coronavirus outbreak. Whether United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer can call upon Odion Ighalo remains to be seen, however. Rashford, United’s top scorer, and Pogba, the club’s most high-profile player, were both sidelined with long-term injuries at the time play was halted in England. Ighalo, who is also under contract with Chinese side Shanghai Shenhua, is hoping to get an extension to play for United till the end of the Premier season. United was on an 11-game unbeaten run in all competitions and up to fifth in the league before soccer was shut down . . . Lance Mackey, a four-time winner of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race, has had his 21st-place finish in this year’s event erased from the record books after he tested positive for methamphetamine while on the course . . . The Preakness will remain a fixture at timeworn Pimlico Race Course. Governor Larry Hogan permitted a bill to become law that would enable the Maryland Stadium Authority to issue up to $375 million in bonds to refurbish Pimlico and Laurel Park. The money would be paid back by the Maryland Lottery and casino proceeds already designated to subsidize the racing industry. This year’s Preakness, scheduled for May 16, was cancelled because of the coronavirus.

Advertisement















