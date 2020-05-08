Brett Favre denies auditor’s claim he was paid for no-show work

“I did ads that ran for three years, was paid for it, no different than any other time that I’ve done endorsements for other people, and I went about my way,” Favre said. “For [the auditor] to say I took $1.1 million and didn’t show up for speaking engagements is absolutely, 100 percent not true.’’

Favre told ESPN Wisconsin’s “Wilde & Tausch” radio show he instead was being paid for his role in radio public service announcements and advertisements that ran for a few years in Mississippi. Favre reiterated that he is paying back the money.

Brett Favre on Friday disputed a Mississippi state auditor’s report that said the Hall of Fame quarterback received $1.1 million in welfare money for multiple speaking engagements that he didn’t actually attend.

An audit released Monday said Favre Enterprises received $500,000 in December 2017 and $600,000 in June 2018 from the Mississippi Community Education Center, a nonprofit group whose former leader has been indicted in an alleged welfare embezzlement scheme.

Mississippi is one of the poorest states in the United States, and the education center had state contracts to spend money through the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program, also known as TANF.

According to the auditor’s report, Favre was supposed to make speeches for at least three events but “upon a cursory review of those dates, auditors were able to determine that the individual contracted did not speak nor was he present for those events.”

Favre emphasized Friday the money had nothing to do with scheduled speaking engagements and that he has “never no-showed anybody.”

“That’s not me,” Favre said. “I mean, I would certainly never do anything like that.’’

Auditor Shad White said late Friday that leaders from education center told his office Favre was paid to give three speeches, cut one radio ad and give one keynote address. White said this was noted in a contract signed by Favre Enterprises' chief financial officer.

When auditors asked when Favre performed those services, White said, MCEC provided one audio clip of a radio ad and dates of events Favre allegedly attended. White said his staff found Favre never attended the events.

“If Mr. Favre is stating that MCEC never informed him that he was required to be at those events as a part of their agreement, then this, of course, would be one of the many lies MCEC leadership told my auditors through the course of this audit," White said. “We arrested key MCEC leadership in February for the pervasive fraud at their organization."

White said his office received $500,000 from Favre on Wednesday, plus a commitment that Favre will repay the other $600,000 in installments over the next few months. He praised the QB for his “good-faith effort to make this right.”

Favre, who lives in Mississippi, said he was unaware that the money he was receiving came from welfare funds.

One law firm gets almost half of concussion fees

After years of infighting over $112 million in legal fees in the NFL concussion case, a federal appeals court has approved a plan that gives nearly half the money to a single law firm.

The decision Thursday grants New York-based Seeger Weiss over $51 million, more than 10 times the amount of any other firm, including the lawyers who filed the first cases in 2012.

It was lawyer Christopher Seeger who steered the negotiations that led to a surprise settlement in 2013 and who managed the case through several appeals.

The settlement, expected to cost the NFL more than $1 billion over time, spared the league a trial over claims that it long hid what it knew about the link between concussions and brain injuries.

Jaguars add backup QB

The Jacksonville Jaguars agreed to terms with journeyman quarterback Mike Glennon, giving them a veteran backup behind Gardner Minshew.

Jacksonville also has fourth-year pro Joshua Dobbs and rookie Jake Luton on its roster. Dobbs has never started an NFL game.

Bills sign DE A.J. Epenesa

The Buffalo Bills signed defensive end A.J. Epenesa and quarterback Jake Fromm … Burke Nihill has been promoted to Tennessee Titans president/CEO to replace Steve Underwood, who is retiring from a full-time role.







