Bruins’ season opener in Prague is off as NHL postpones international events due to coronavirus

The league and its players association postponed all international events for 2020, the NHL and NHLPA said Friday.

The Bruins-Predators season opener in Prague is off because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Bruins were supposed to end their September training camp in Mannheim, Germany, with an exhibition against the pro club there (Adler Mannheim), and in Prague, Czech Republic, with Game 1 of 82 against Nashville at O2 Arena.

Before meeting the B’s in Prague this fall, the Predators were to report to Bern, Switzerland, and play SC Bern.

In November, the Avalanche and Blue Jackets were to play a two-game set at Hartwall Arena in Helsinki, Finland.

Those trips will happen in 2021-22.

“The NHLPA and the NHL remain committed to maintaining and growing our international presence,” a statement read. “We hope that our fans overseas understand the need to postpone the 2020 games, but we look forward to being back with them in 2021.”

In their Stanley Cup season of 2010-11, the Bruins opened the season against the Coyotes in Prague, after tuning up in Belfast, Northern Ireland. They prepped for last season with a pair of exhibition games against the Flames in Shenzhen and Beijing, China.

