In cost-cutting measure, MLB to cut amateur draft from 40 rounds to five

The Red Sox will have four selections, Nos. 17, 89, 119 and 149. They lost their second-round pick as punishment for breaking sign stealing rules in 2018.

Signing bonuses will be at the same levels as 2019, according to multiple reports. But any undrafted free agents will be limited to a bonus of $20,000. Teams would be free to sign as many of those players as they wish.

Major League Baseball will hold a five-round amateur draft on June 10, a cost-cutting measure because of the coronavirus pandemic that could lead to long-term changes.

A March agreement with the Players Association left open the possibility of a 10-round draft. But the sides could not come to an agreement on bonus limits. The cutdown will reportedly save teams $30 million.

There were 1,217 players drafted in 2019. Only 160 will be chosen this year, the lowest number since the draft was first held in 1965.

Ernest Dove, a freelance writer who covers Mets minor leaguers, reported that undrafted players can start signing on June 13. The deadline for all players to sign will be Aug. 1.

With the draft slashed from 40 rounds to five, college baseball should get a larger than usual infusion of talent. MLB teams also will be seeking creative ways to recruit undrafted players.

It’s uncertain if those players will have anywhere to go. There is as yet no plan to start the minor league season because of the pandemic.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @peteabe.

