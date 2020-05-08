A few early thoughts on the Patriots’ 2020 schedule, including a tough opening month

2. New England’s matchup with the Chiefs in Kansas City on Oct. 4 will mark the first time since 2016 when the Patriots will go on the road to face the defending Super Bowl champion in the regular season. That year, they upended the Broncos – who won Super Bowl 50 – in Denver by a 16-3 score.

1. While things can always change with flex scheduling, the Patriots currently have five prime-time games in 2020, including road dates at Seattle and the Los Angeles Rams. While New England lost some star power this offseason, five prime-time games is consistent with what the Patriots have had as of late: In each of the last five schedule announcements, they’ve had five prime-time games.

3. It’s always dangerous to project forward, but the toughest stretch for New England could be between the first month of the year when the Pats will face Seattle at CenturyLink Field, and two weeks later, when they’ll meet the Chiefs at Arrowhead. Then, there are six games between mid-November and mid-December that include road trips against the Chargers, Rams, Dolphins, and Texans, as well as home dates with the Ravens and Cardinals. Neither will be easy, but four home contests in their first six will make things a little easier.

4. The Patriots will almost certainly stay out west between the Dec. 6 and Dec. 10 games in Southern California. As the New England PR staff notes, back-to-back games out west used to be par for the course. In the 1960s, the Patriots met the Oakland Raiders and the Chargers in back-to-back games in seven of the 10 years of that decade. The Patriots most recently had back-to-back games in California in 2008 when New England played at San Francisco followed by a game at San Diego. That same season, the Patriots also played back-to-back games at Seattle and at Oakland.

5. Those two games in California will also cap what could be the most mentally taxing stretch for any team — three games in 12 days. New England will face the Cardinals at home on Nov. 28, followed by those two games in Los Angeles. Three games in 12 days will provide a pretty good window into the mental state of the team, especially at that stage of the season.

6. New England’s bye week falls on Week 6. It’ll be the earliest bye week for the Patriots since they had a Week 5 bye in 2010.

7. The Patriots and Buccaneers don’t play a game that kicks off at the same time until Week 15. (Dec. 20, when New England meets Miami at 1, while Tampa Bay squares off against Atlanta at the same time.) Smart play on the part of the TV networks who might not want to divide the fan base, which could still be interested in how a certain former Patriots’ quarterback is doing.

8. Speaking of quarterbacks, it sounds like Bill Belichick is content — at least for now — with his quarterback situation. He told NFL Network on Thursday that he likes Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer, along with undrafted rookies J’Mar Smith and Brian Lewerke.

“You never know what is going to happen down the road, but we feel like we have four good players there," he said. “We added Brian and J’Mar to Hoyer and Stidham. We added Hoyer and had Stidham from last year. We like working with those guys and we will see how it goes.

“Stid worked really hard last year,” Belichick added. "He was our backup quarterback the entire season and I know he’s working hard in the offseason. I know he’s made a lot of progress in terms of understanding our offense and understanding opponent defenses like all players do from Year 1 to Year 2. I’m sure he will get out there and be ready to go, be prepared, compete hard, and we’ll see where it takes us.”

