Listen: Kevin Paul Dupont reflects on the Bruins’ 1970 Stanley Cup on the 50th anniversary

Kevin Paul Dupont has been a sportswriter at the Boston Globe for the past 35 years, and covered hockey for all of them.
But on the afternoon of May 10, 1970, he was 17 years old and sitting in his bedroom in Bedford, Mass., listening to the Bruins play the St. Louis Blues in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final on WBZ.
He recorded the game on his brand-new, state-of-the-art cassette recorder.
For the 50th anniversary of the game – and of the goal that no one would forget – Dupont broke out his old recordings and shared them. You can listen to a sample here, along with his thoughts about that Bruins’ team and what the win meant to hockey fans and the city of Boston.
Advertisement
And you can read Dupont’s story about Bobby Orr’s goal here.
More 50th anniversary coverage
Photos: Looking back at the Bruins’ 1970 Stanley Cup, 50 years later
Another great assist from former Bruin Derek Sanderson
We remember Bobby Orr’s goal. But what else? Running down the greatest singular moments in sports
Bobby Orr reflects on the Bruins’ 1970 championship — and a misbehaving cat
NHL Network’s documentary on that must-see 1970 Bruins team is must-see, as well
Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeKPD.