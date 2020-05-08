fb-pixel

Listen: Kevin Paul Dupont reflects on the Bruins’ 1970 Stanley Cup on the 50th anniversary

By Kevin Paul Dupont Globe Staff,Updated May 8, 2020, an hour ago
"What could be better than that!" The announcer exclaimed as Bobby Orr flew through the air.
Kevin Paul Dupont has been a sportswriter at the Boston Globe for the past 35 years, and covered hockey for all of them.

But on the afternoon of May 10, 1970, he was 17 years old and sitting in his bedroom in Bedford, Mass., listening to the Bruins play the St. Louis Blues in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final on WBZ.

He recorded the game on his brand-new, state-of-the-art cassette recorder.

For the 50th anniversary of the game – and of the goal that no one would forget – Dupont broke out his old recordings and shared them. You can listen to a sample here, along with his thoughts about that Bruins’ team and what the win meant to hockey fans and the city of Boston.

And you can read Dupont’s story about Bobby Orr’s goal here.

