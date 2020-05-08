Listen: Kevin Paul Dupont reflects on the Bruins’ 1970 Stanley Cup on the 50th anniversary

Kevin Paul Dupont has been a sportswriter at the Boston Globe for the past 35 years, and covered hockey for all of them.

But on the afternoon of May 10, 1970, he was 17 years old and sitting in his bedroom in Bedford, Mass., listening to the Bruins play the St. Louis Blues in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final on WBZ.

He recorded the game on his brand-new, state-of-the-art cassette recorder.