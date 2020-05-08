NBA facilities start to reopen

Silver also spoke about the well-known notion of having the season resume in a centralized location, though cautioned that no decisions may be made for another several weeks, according to the person who spoke to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity because details of the call were not publicly released.

Meanwhile, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver took part in a teleconference with members of the players’ association on Friday night. Silver, according to a person familiar with the call’s details, told players that the league is still aiming to hold full best-of-seven playoff series should the season resume and that playing without fans is an obvious possibility.

The NBA took tiny steps toward a return to normalcy Friday, as a small number of practice facilities reopened for workouts and at least one team received permission from the league to test players and staff for the coronavirus.

Advertisement

Cleveland and Portland were open for players who wanted to get voluntary workouts in, with Cavaliers forward Cedi Osman among the first to be back on an NBA practice court since the league ordered those facilities closed seven weeks ago.

Another good sign: the Orlando Magic revealed that they have been authorized by health officials in Orange County, Florida to test players and staff.

Baseball shortens draft

Major League Baseball will cut its amateur draft from 40 rounds to five this year, a move that figures to save teams about $30 million.

Clubs gained the ability to reduce the draft as part of their March 26 coronavirus pandemic agreement with the players’ association and MLB plans to finalize a decision next week to go with the minimum, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press. The person spoke Friday on condition of anonymity because no decision was announced.

As part of the agreement with the union, players passed over in the draft are limited to signing bonuses of $20,000 or less. That might cause more high school players to elect to go to college. And because of the NCAA’s limit of 11.7 baseball scholarships, the change may cause more prospects to attend junior college.

Advertisement

NASCAR cancels races

NASCAR canceled races at Richmond, Va., Chicagoland Speedway and Sonoma Raceway in California, as it revises its schedule to restart the season.

NASCAR plans to race at Darlington Raceway in South Carolina on May 17 and May 20. Since those races weren’t originally scheduled, NASCAR forfeited events at its Richmond and Chicago tracks. Richmond was originally scheduled for April 19 and Chicagoland was scheduled for June 21

Speedway Motorsports traded its road course race in Sonoma scheduled for June 14 for a Cup race at Charlotte on May 27.

NASCAR is attempting to race at tracks within driving distance of its North Carolina-based teams as it resumes competition following the sports shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. It has only announced races through May.

Nadal: Rules apply to Djokovic

Rafael Nadal said Novak Djokovic will need to be vaccinated to keep playing if the governing bodies of tennis make coronavirus shots obligatory once they become available. Nadal told the Spanish newspaper La Voz de Galicia this week that Djokovic and all players will have to follow the rules when tennis eventually returns to action. Djokovic recently said he was against taking a vaccine for the coronavirus even if it became mandatory to travel. He later said he was open to changing his mind.

Advertisement

Taiwan baseball fans return

There were fans in the stands for baseball in Taiwan , albeit spaced far apart as a safeguard against the spread of the coronavirus. Up to 1,000 spectators are now allowed at each ballpark in Taiwan, but they were barred from bringing in food and concession stands were still closed … The South Korean soccer league was back underway, becoming the most important league to play games since the coronavirus pandemic began. The game was live streamed on YouTube, and both the BBC and The Guardian live-blogged the opening game. The game was played in a teeming rain in front of no fans, but it delivered drama, as Lee Dong-gook, 41, who played in the 1998 World Cup, scored the winning goal in the 84th minute lift defending champion Jeonbuk over Suwon Bluewings, 1-0 …The Israeli Premier League is set to resume on May 30 with a title race and renewed popularity among fans. No soccer games have been played since March 1 when the 26-game regular season ended with crowds up 25 percent on last year and poised to set an attendance record. The rest oft the season will play out in empty stadiums, as in South Korea, Germany and other countries restarting games this month. Players will live in home quarantine with their families, and any positive test for coronavirus will see teammates in contact for the 14 previous days go into isolation.







