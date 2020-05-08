What the Patriots are getting in Devin Asiasi and Dalton Keene, their intriguing new pair of tight ends

Now the room is about to get a makeover in the form of rookies Devin Asiasi and Dalton Keene, a couple of third-round draft picks who may not be the loudest guys around the building but will make plenty of noise when the pads come on.

From Hawaiian-shirt clad Russ Francis in the ’70s and ’80s to Rob Gronkowski in his muscle-exposing tank tops in more recent seasons, New England has had its share of big guys with big presences. Heck, throw in a dash of Martellus Bennett and it’s no wonder big laughs also always came from that group.

Advertisement

Asiasi is a guy who will “stick his face into a block,’’ according to UCLA tight ends coach Derek Sage, while Keene was labeled simply “a badass" by Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente.

While Gronkowski set the modern NFL standard for the dual-threat tight end with his savage in-line blocking and grace and production as a receiver, the Patriots may have nabbed his heirs apparent in Asiasi and Keene.

The 6-foot-3-inch, 279-pound Asiasi has very strong hands and can rattle and control defenders with his power. As a pass catcher, he is a fluid athlete and route runner who is tough to handle after the catch. He can run past — and through — would-be tacklers.

“I think he’s a true 50/50 tight end,’’ said Sage. “He has the ability to stretch the field both vertically and horizontally, and he’s got the ability to stick his face into a block, and put his hand in the ground, and give you that in-line block that not a lot of people, I think, are doing around college football these days.’’

Keene is a chiseled 6-4, 251 pounds who displays nice compact punch as an in-line blocker, while also proving adept at chip and nudge blocking before getting into his route. He’s an agile route runner who turns physical after the catch, mowing down defensive backs in the open field.

Advertisement

When Dalton Keene gets up a head of steam, he can be tough to bring down. Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

“Tenacious,’’ Fuente said of Keene’s blocking style. “He’s done it everywhere. So he’s been on the line of scrimmage, he’s been off the line of scrimmage in the backfield, and out on the perimeter. He has made a drastic improvement at that, because in high school he’d never done it; he played tailback.’’

As college offenses have evolved, more and more coaches have opted for tight ends that are more sleek than snarl, so finding players that have a mix is a rarity and offers roster flexibility.

The ability to play multiple roles is something the Patriots put a premium on, so it’s not surprising they would target these two.

“[Asiasi] shows a physicalness at the point of attack that I don’t think you see a lot,’’ said Sage. “But I think he gives you versatility, he gives you the ability to be in maybe two or three different personnel groupings and not come off the field. And then in terms of the NFL, I think he gives you the versatility in terms of a roster spot.’’

Keene’s adaptability comes in other forms. He can line up pretty much anywhere in an offense as he can play H-back, fullback, and in a pinch, tailback.

Advertisement

“He’s got some natural skill with the football in his hands," said Fuente. "He’s strong and has a good body, but the biggest thing is you just, you literally can ask him to do anything and he could pick it up and he’s like a coach or quarterback.

“There was no dropoff in knowledge level, no matter what you did with him. So that lends itself to it being pretty easy to ask a lot of him mentally because he didn’t need a million reps. You move him all over the place and you walk out there and practice and he gets it right the first time, every single time.

"I mean, you’re only limited by your imagination now, and you can line him up anywhere you want.’’

Asiasi, who followed Caleb Wilson at UCLA, really impressed Sage with his ability to immerse himself in the offense and prove he could consistently produce once it became clear he would assume the starter’s role.

“I would say just kind of hopping into our offense and just being able to do it all,’’ Sage said of Asiasi, who started his college career at Michigan. “Up, down, and all around is kind of a term that we use. We’re going to play you up, we’re going to play you down, and we’re going to move you all around. So just his ability to really dive into it.’’

Asiasi’s athletic ability and intelligence were no secrets. According to Sage, it’s when “his physicality really showed up later in the season” that he turned into a top-tier pro prospect. Given the close ties between Patriots coach Bill Belichick and UCLA coach Chip Kelly, it was no surprise that Asiasi was high on New England’s board.

Advertisement

Keene built a relationship with the Patriots at the NFL Combine, where he put on a show. He finished first in the broad jump (10 feet, 5 inches) and 20-yard shuttle (4.19 seconds), third in the three-cone drill (7.07), fourth in the bench press (21 reps), and fifth in the 40 (4.71 seconds).

His numbers were no surprise to Fuente, who used to watch as teammates would marvel at Keene’s exploits in the weight room, where he earned the moniker “The Machine” for his consistency.

“I think some of them marveled at him to begin with,’’ said Fuente, who also called Keene a “godfather” to some of his younger teammates. “I mean, you talk about a guy that can go in and put on a damn show in the weight room and in the offseason conditioning, I mean that’s Dalton Keene.’’

Asiasi and Keene will forever be linked because of where they were drafted, but their connection goes back to Indianapolis, where they were Combine roomies.

Even when the Patriots grabbed Asiasi first, Keene was still confident and hopeful he’d end up in New England as well.

“I’m actually really excited about that because I think we’ll complement each other really well,’’ Keene said on draft night. “I couldn’t be more excited to start to develop our relationship, and I think we’re going to do a lot of really good things.’’

Advertisement

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globejimmcbride.