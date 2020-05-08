Watch Tom Brady and Peyton Manning trash-talk ahead of their May 24 golf match with Tiger and Phil

Brady will play alongside Mickelson; Manning will pair with Woods. The match, which will be held at a course near Palm Beach, Fla., expects to raise $10 million for coronavirus relief efforts.

The two NFL legends are pairing up with Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson for a charity golf match, and the date is set: May 24. The event will begin at 3 p.m. and will air on TNT, TBS, truTV, and HLN.

Tom Brady and Peyton Manning are officially taking their rivalry to the golf course.

And don’t worry: The trash-talk has already begun.

In a promotional video, Mickelson poked fun at Woods for defeating him back in 2008, while Manning joked about his own football rivalry with Brady. He even clowned Brady for getting kicked out of a park near his home in Tampa Bay while he was trying to work out.

Advertisement

“After Tom’s BNE arrest, he couldn’t leave the state so it had to be in Florida,” Manning said. “Tiger and I talked to the sheriff in Tampa, he’s going to be allowed to go to Palm Beach to play. I’ll be honest I’ve never played Tom very well on his home turf, so maybe this is considered a neutral site.”

Manning also dished a comical jab at Brady’s decision to leave the Patriots by saying that he would have liked to play him in a city where he is disliked, such as Boston. Brady only responded with laughter.

“I would have loved to have this tournament in a place where they don’t like Tom very much,” Manning said. “Indianapolis, Denver, Boston – after he betrayed them and broke their hearts.”

Watch the whole thing here: