2-alarm fire destroys Springfield home

Fueled by strong winds, a 2-alarm house fire in Springfield displaced six residents and damaged two other houses and five cars, according to the city’s fire department.

A firefighter also suffered minor burns in the fire that broke around 1:15 p.m. at 53 Terence St. The strong winds accelerated the fire. It took 15 minutes to get the fire completely under control, Captain Drew Piemonte said in a phone interview.

The house is a “total loss," Piemonte said. The two adjacent homes suffered significant exposure damage. Piemonte estimates the damages to be over $100,000 each.