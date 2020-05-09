2-alarm fire destroys Springfield home

Fueled by strong winds, a 2-alarm house fire in Springfield displaced six residents and damaged two other houses and five cars, according to the city’s fire department.
A firefighter also suffered minor burns in the fire that broke around 1:15 p.m. at 53 Terence St. The strong winds accelerated the fire. It took 15 minutes to get the fire completely under control, Captain Drew Piemonte said in a phone interview.
The house is a “total loss," Piemonte said. The two adjacent homes suffered significant exposure damage. Piemonte estimates the damages to be over $100,000 each.
SFD “ On Scene “ 53 Terence St. 2 Alarm Fire one structure was completely destroyed two exposures suffered significant damage. 5 vehicles damaged. One firefighter was injured 5 people assisted by Red Cross. pic.twitter.com/i0tNwK0pOz— SPRINGFIELD FIRE (@SFD_HQ) May 9, 2020
One firefighter sustained minor burns, Piemonte said. No one else was injured. The Red Cross is assisting the six people who were displaced.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, Piemonte said.
