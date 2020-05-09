Another 138 deaths from coronavirus in Mass., though hospitalizations continue to fall

State health officials on Saturday reported 138 new deaths from COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the state’s total to 4,840.
Meanwhile new cases fell for the third straight day, with 1,410 new cases reported by the Department of Public Health. Some 76,743 people in the state have been confirmed with the highly contagious respiratory disease since the outbreak began in March.
The number of people being treated for suspected or confirmed cases of COVID-19 in hospitals continued to fall, down 120 to 3,229. Saturday was the ninth time in the last 12 days that hospitalizations — a key metric state officials are watching — have fallen, and the number of people in hospitals is now at its lowest level in nearly a month. More than half of the people hospitalized have been over age 70.
Meanwhile, efforts to cope with the economic and social fallout of the pandemic continued.
Mayor Martin J. Walsh on Saturday announced that the Boston Resiliency Fund, a charitable effort to help social service agencies combat the crisis, has raised $30.7 million since its launch in March. Nearly two-thirds of the 5,755 donations received so far have been for less than $100, a sign, Walsh said, of everyday Bostonians doing what they can to help their neighbors.
So far the fund, which is run by city staff and overseen by a panel of local business leaders, has given out $16.2 million to 178 organizations across Boston. Much of the money has gone to pay for food and other basic needs, and to expand healthcare capacity and support healthcare workers in the city. In a statement, Walsh emphasized that the funds have gone to every corner of the city, and to a wide array of grantees.
“We’ve supported diverse, grassroots organizations that are trusted in the community, employ local people and provide direct services to residents,” he said. “Resiliency is only possible if equity is at the forefront.”
