Another 138 deaths from coronavirus in Mass., though hospitalizations continue to fall

State health officials on Saturday reported 138 new deaths from COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the state’s total to 4,840.

Meanwhile new cases fell for the third straight day, with 1,410 new cases reported by the Department of Public Health. Some 76,743 people in the state have been confirmed with the highly contagious respiratory disease since the outbreak began in March.

The number of people being treated for suspected or confirmed cases of COVID-19 in hospitals continued to fall, down 120 to 3,229. Saturday was the ninth time in the last 12 days that hospitalizations — a key metric state officials are watching — have fallen, and the number of people in hospitals is now at its lowest level in nearly a month. More than half of the people hospitalized have been over age 70.