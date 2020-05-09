Delay in Green Line train services due to derailment near Park Street Station

The Green Line has been experiencing delays through the afternoon due to a train derailment that happened just before noon Saturday, according to an MBTA spokesman.
The Green Line trolley, which was operating at a slow rate of speed, derailed at a track switch west of Park Street Station, said spokesman Joe Pesaturo, in an e-mail.
Five passengers were aboard the train when it derailed, he said, and no injuries were reported.
As the re-railing process is underway, shuttle buses are replacing the train service between the Arlington and Park Street Station stops, according to a tweet by the MBTA.
Service is expected to be resumed before 6 p.m., said Pesaturo.
Green Line Update: Shuttle buses replacing train service between Arlington & Park Street while we de-energize power in this section so work crews can complete repairs. https://t.co/KkzJwDGcR5— MBTA (@MBTA) May 9, 2020
One Green Line commuter who experienced delays due to the derailment tweeted about his experience.
“Now we’re stuck on a D branch Green Line train in a tunnel,” Chris Phillips tweeted. “Not acceptable!”
And now we're stuck on a d branch greenline train in a tunnel. Smh. What is going on @MBTA This train is semi full with ppl. Not acceptable!— Chris Phillips (@justchrisp216) May 9, 2020
