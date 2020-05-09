fb-pixel

Delay in Green Line train services due to derailment near Park Street Station

By Maysoon Khan Globe Correspondent,Updated May 9, 2020, 30 minutes ago

The Green Line has been experiencing delays through the afternoon due to a train derailment that happened just before noon Saturday, according to an MBTA spokesman.

The Green Line trolley, which was operating at a slow rate of speed, derailed at a track switch west of Park Street Station, said spokesman Joe Pesaturo, in an e-mail.

Five passengers were aboard the train when it derailed, he said, and no injuries were reported.

As the re-railing process is underway, shuttle buses are replacing the train service between the Arlington and Park Street Station stops, according to a tweet by the MBTA.

Service is expected to be resumed before 6 p.m., said Pesaturo.

One Green Line commuter who experienced delays due to the derailment tweeted about his experience.

“Now we’re stuck on a D branch Green Line train in a tunnel,” Chris Phillips tweeted. “Not acceptable!”







