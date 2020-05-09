Dorchester teen arrested for alleged armed robbery

He is due to be arraigned in Dorchester Juvenile Court on charges of assault, robbery and illegal firearms possession, the release said.

The teen was arrested at 10:15 a.m. in front of a house on Robinhood Street. After executing a search warrant, police recovered a loaded handgun with an obliterated serial number and a black scooter from the property, police said in a press release.

A 16-year-old boy was arrested Friday morning in Dorchester, one week after he allegedly robbed and assaulted a man with a firearm, according to Boston police.

On May 1, the suspect and a friend went to Brookford Street around 6 p.m. and met up with two other people whom they had agreed to sell some items to via a messaging app, police said.

But when they got there, the suspect and his friend allegedly pulled out guns and demanded the other two people give them all their possessions. They succeeded in getting all but their cellphones, according to the release.

The pair then allegedly attacked the victim and his friend, striking them several times with their guns. The suspects then fled with the victim’s wallet, according to Boston police spokesman James Moccia.

Police responded to the scene, and the victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries to his face, according to Moccia.

The second suspect remains at-large, according to police.

















