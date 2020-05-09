Gun shops reopen: ‘Second Amendment should not be suspended during a health pandemic’

“We were very pleased that the judge got it right... the Second Amendment should not be suspended during a health pandemic,” Leary said. “The state’s hostility to guns in general bled through, and was the overriding reason [gun retailers] were excluded as essential services.”

Among them was Toby Leary, the co-owner of Cape Gun Works in Hyannis, who was one of the gun retailers in a federal lawsuit filed last month against Governor Charlie Baker .

Gun shops across Massachusetts were allowed to reopen at noon Saturday, following a federal judge’s decision that found state officials overreached when they ordered the stores shuttered with other businesses termed non-essential during the coronavirus pandemic.

In March, Baker ordered gun shops and other businesses deemed non-essential to close their doors in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus and avoid overwhelming the state’s health system. Essential businesses, like supermarkets, continued operations with strict social distancing measures in place.

But some businesses could remain open, so long as steps were taken to combat the virus — like restaurants, which were allowed to serve customers with take-out or delivery service, and liquor stores. Golf courses were also among those closed, but Baker announced Thursday that they could reopen.

The same day Baker relaxed restrictions at golf courses, US District Court Judge Douglas P. Woodlock ordered gun shops to be allowed to resume business Saturday, and said Baker’s order to close gun shops without an explanation of the reason created an “improper burden.”

Woodlock limits gun retailers to four customers per hour, all of whom must come by appointment, according to his order.

Gun stores must also practice social distancing, customers and staff must wear masks or other face coverings, stay 6 feet apart, and follow other measures to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, according to Woodlock’s order Thursday.

The shops have spent the past few days getting ready to reopen.

Ed Brophy, who owns Brophy’s Fine Firearms in Middleboro, worked to install Plexiglas shields in his store before opening on Saturday. Brophy started the business about two years ago with his wife. They have been working to follow the hygiene and social distancing measures designed to curb the coronavirus.

“All we want to do is be safe,” Brophy said.

Jeffrey Rollins, owner of Tools of Liberty in Erving, said Thursday’s judicial order won’t change how he runs his business. Rollins has a full-time job at the local power company and runs his shop on a by-appointment basis with customers, he said.

But there will be one change: He will now follow social distancing rules, he said.

“If it’s good enough for grocery stores, it should be good enough for gun shops,” he said.

As of Friday, the state has reported 75,333 total cases of the coronavirus in Massachusetts, with 4,702 deaths. Nearly 4 million cases have been reported worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University, with 273,034 deaths.

The uncertainty surrounding the pandemic has more people looking to gun ownership for personal safety, Rollins said. And the state’s efforts to close gun shops is only going to raise more interest in guns.

“I think that it fuels interest. You take people’s rights away, and give them back. I think that makes people think twice now,” Rollins said. “If they did it once, I’m sure they’ll try it again.”

Brophy’s Fine Firearms, Tools of Liberty, and Cape Gun Works were part of a group of retailers and Second Amendment rights organizations that filed the lawsuit and argued Baker violated gun owner’s constitutional rights.

Leary, the owner of Cape Gun Works, praised Woodlock’s decision. But Leary said the restrictions the judge imposed makes him feel that gun retailers are still being treated differently than other businesses.

Restrictions on the number of sales might make sense for smaller gun retailers, Leary said, but is an unnecessary limit on a business that has plenty of room for staff and customers to socially distance.

Before the shutdown, Cape Gun Works was making about 100 to 200 sales daily, Leary said in a phone interview Saturday. The way Woodlock structured his judicial order hamstrings Leary’s business, the shop owner said.

Cape Gun Works employs more than 20 full- and part-time staff, and operates out of a roughly 20,000-square-foot facility, including 5,000 square feet of retail space, Leary said.

“We are being treated like second-class citizens because we sell guns, we have to jump through more hoops.... I think that was what the state was after, and the judge acquiesced in this area,” Leary said. “We’re happy to be open, it’s been a long five weeks. But we feel that it is treating us differently.”

In recent days, signs have emerged in Massachusetts that the impact of the virus could be slowing. Hospitalizations have decreased, Baker has said, while the average number of positive tests has been trending downward since a high in mid-April.

Still, Baker and local leaders like Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh leaders continue to express concerns about the coronavirus. In Boston, Walsh cancelled public events this summer, including the city’s Fourth of July fireworks and Boston Pops concert at the Charles River Esplanade.

Leary said that while his store and other gun retailers were shuttered, other non-essential businesses like ice cream parlors and liquor stores were allowed to continue serving their customers.

“We can open in very responsible way. I took my family to ice cream last weekend, and I can do as good a job, if not better” on social distancing, Leary said. “We feel we can do a very goo job safely and responsibly.”

Matt Stout of the Globe staff contributed to this report.

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.