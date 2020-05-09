New England news in brief

A 16-year-old boy was arrested Friday in Dorchester, one week after he allegedly robbed and assaulted a man with a firearm, according to Boston police. The teen was arrested at 10:15 a.m. in front of a house on Robinhood Street. After executing a search warrant, police recovered a loaded handgun with an obliterated serial number and a black scooter from the property, police said in a press release. He is due to be arraigned in Dorchester Juvenile Court on charges of assault, robbery, and illegal firearms possession, the release said. On May 1, the suspect and a friend went to Brookford Street around 6 p.m. and met up with two people whom they had agreed to sell some items to via a messaging app, police said. But when they got there, the suspect and his friend allegedly pulled out guns and demanded the other two people give them all their possessions, police said. They succeeded in getting all but their cellphones, according to the release. The pair then allegedly attacked the victim and his friend, striking them several times with their guns. The suspects then fled with the victim’s wallet, according to Boston police spokesman James Moccia. Police responded to the scene, and the victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries to his face, according to Moccia. The second suspect remains at-large, according to police.





Amtrak to require passengers to wear face coverings

Starting Monday, passengers will have to wear face coverings inside of all Amtrak trains, buses, and stations to help stop the spread of COVID-19, Amtrak said in a statement. Face coverings will have to be worn over the nose and mouth at all times, except when passengers are seated alone or only with a person they are traveling with, eating in designated areas, or are in their private rooms, officials said. Small children are exempt from the new rule, officials said, and all passengers must bring their own face coverings. Amtrak has extensively sanitized its stations, trains, and buses since the start of the COVID-19 crisis, officials said. The company said it has limited sales of coach and business class seats to 50 percent so passengers can practice social distancing, and cash payments are no longer accepted. Passengers in sleeping cars have been encouraged to use room service for their meals as limited seating is available in dining cars and cafe areas, officials said. Signs that indicate safe social distances have also been placed in waiting rooms, lounges, in front of ticket offices, and other busy areas, officials said. Go to Amtrak.com for more information on the safety measures Amtrak has put in place during the pandemic.

Trustees to reopen 5 popular properties

For the first time since late March, Crane Beach in Ipswich and World’s End in Hingham are among five “signature properties” owned by The Trustees of Reservations that will reopen May 19, the nonprofit organization said Friday. The other three properties are the deCordova Sculpture Park and Museum in Lincoln, Fruitlands Museum in Harvard, and Naumkeag in Stockbridge. The Trustees shuttered all 118 of its properties on March 24, and has since reopened 70 non-staffed facilities. The reopening of some of its most popular spots comes with rules aimed at continuing to protect staffers and attendees from COVID-19, which prompted the closings. The Trustees have issued access rules for these properties that comply with federal and state health and safety restrictions. Details can be found in the organization’s COVID-19 postings on its website, thetrustees.org.

BROOKLINE

Town to conduct COVID-19 antibody testing

Brookline will conduct 600 antibody tests of public safety workers and residents this week to help gauge the spread of COVID-19 virus, officials said. Two hundred of the town’s first responders and essential workers will be tested on Monday and 400randomly selected residents will receive testing on Friday at Larz Anderson Park, the town said in a statement on its website. Residents will be notified by mail if they are selected. The testing is being done with the help of Massachusetts General Hospital and Fallon Ambulance, the statement said. Testing is only meant for those who are asymptomatic and never displayed symptoms of COVID-19 like fever, cough, shortness of breath, or sore throat. The test will be conducted by professionals with a finger stick that collects a small quantity of blood and the town will then notify the participants of their results. Swannie Jett, the town’s director of public health, called the testing a " . . . critical step in building our understanding of the true size and scale of the COVID-19 pandemic."





SPRINGFIELD

2-alarm fire displaces six, firefighter burned

Fueled by strong winds, a 2-alarm house fire in Springfield displaced six residents and damaged two other houses and five cars, according to the city’s fire department. A firefighter also suffered minor burns in the fire that broke out around 1:15 p.m. at 53 Terence St. The strong winds accelerated the fire. It took 15 minutes to get the fire under control and 40 more minutes to extinguish, Captain Drew Piemonte said in a phone interview. The house is a “total loss," Piemonte said. The two adjacent homes suffered significant exposure damage. Piemonte estimated the damages to be over $100,000 each. Aside from the firefighter, there were no other injuries, Piemonte said. The Red Cross is assisting the six people who were displaced. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

