R.I. deaths rise, new cases fall, as Governor Raimondo speaks Saturday about coronavirus

Instead of a daily news conference on Sunday, Raimondo said that she and Health Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott will have a special Mother’s Day video “for all the mothers in Rhode Island, with special thanks for mothers on front lines working nonstop for past eight weeks.”

Governor Gina M. Raimondo is holding a live televised news conference to talk about the state’s response to the coronavirus on Saturday at 1 p.m.

PROVIDENCE -- Rhode Island topped 400 deaths Saturday, even as the number of new positive cases of coronavirus and hospitalizations began to fall.

Saturday was the first day that the stay-at-home order was lifted -- making Rhode Island the first state in the New England to gradually begin opening its economy. Some of the parks reopened.

Raimondo allowed some non-essential retail businesses to reopen and encouraged Rhode Islanders to go shopping. “If you have money to spend, maybe get your mother a gift for Mother’s Day.”

The slow steps the state is taking to reopen are shadowed by the continuing impact of the coronavirus.

There were 19 new deaths reported Saturday by the state Department of Health, bringing the state’s death toll to 418.

There were 210 new cases, raising the total number to 10,989 since March 1. Meanwhile, there are 292 people hospitalized for COVID-19 associated illnesses, including 77 in intensive care units and 56 on ventilators.

