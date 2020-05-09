R.I. police officer allegedly stabbed, shoots suspect

The incident happened on the town’s high school campus on Saturday evening, according to Cumberland Mayor Jeffrey Mutter.

A police officer in Cumberland, R.I. fired a gun at a suspect who allegedly stabbed the officer Saturday night, the town’s mayor said.

Both the officer and the suspect were taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, Mutter said.

State and local police are investigating the incident along with the Rhode Island Attorney General’s Office, he said. A spokesperson from the Attorney General’s office had no further information on Saturday evening.

Cumberland police declined to comment on the incident.

No further information was available late Saturday night.

Abigail Feldman can be reached at abigail.feldman@globe.com.

