Rare May snow falls in New York’s Central Park, as near-record cold expected in Mass.

“Light snow” was seen at Central Park at about 1:36 a.m., the National Weather Service tweeted.

Snow fell in New York City’s Central Park early Saturday morning, marking the latest snowfall since 1977, while Massachusetts could see near-record low temperatures, forecasters said.

The calendar might say it’s May, but it’ll feel more like mid-March outside.

Rain was also expected to transition to wet snow in parts of Massachusetts, forecasters said.

“An unseasonably cold air mass will overspread the area today, leading to strong northwest winds and scattered shower,” forecasters said at about 4:30 a.m.

Less than an inch of snow was expected in the Boston, Worcester, and Springfield areas, while northern and western parts of the state could see up to 2 inches.

Gusts from the northwest will bring a morning wind chill in the 20s and into the 30s by the middle of the day, and fall into the teens to lower 20s Saturday night.

The Cape could see wind speeds up to 55 miles per hour, while between 40 and 45 mile-per-hour gusts are expected in other areas of the state.

Forecasters warned there could be scattered tree damage and some power outages as a result.