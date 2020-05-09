Rare May snow falls in New York’s Central Park, as near-record cold expected in Mass.

The calendar might say it’s May, but it’ll feel more like mid-March outside.
Snow fell in New York City’s Central Park early Saturday morning, marking the latest snowfall since 1977, while Massachusetts could see near-record low temperatures, forecasters said.
“Light snow” was seen at Central Park at about 1:36 a.m., the National Weather Service tweeted.
❄❄❄Snow in Central Park! In May! The Central Park Automated Surface Observing System (ASOS) recorded snow. This ties the record latest snow set on this day in 1977. pic.twitter.com/RBOHenr3ZG— NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) May 9, 2020
Rain was also expected to transition to wet snow in parts of Massachusetts, forecasters said.
“An unseasonably cold air mass will overspread the area today, leading to strong northwest winds and scattered shower,” forecasters said at about 4:30 a.m.
Less than an inch of snow was expected in the Boston, Worcester, and Springfield areas, while northern and western parts of the state could see up to 2 inches.
Is this May...or January? Here's a look at the latest snowfall forecast for tonight, expected wind gusts Saturday, and yes, wind chills Saturday afternoon. Any snow accumulation will be limited to the hills & mainly on the grass. ❄️⛄️🎿 pic.twitter.com/pToirY35lC— NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) May 8, 2020
Gusts from the northwest will bring a morning wind chill in the 20s and into the 30s by the middle of the day, and fall into the teens to lower 20s Saturday night.
[530 am] Very windy and unseasonably cold today. Wind gusts to 45-55 mph with wind chills in the 30s, except 20s over the higher elevations. It'll feel more like mid March today. pic.twitter.com/lQINBtQQ9b— NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) May 9, 2020
The Cape could see wind speeds up to 55 miles per hour, while between 40 and 45 mile-per-hour gusts are expected in other areas of the state.
Forecasters warned there could be scattered tree damage and some power outages as a result.
[Windy Saturday] Heads up, winds will be picking up on Saturday which may lead to some scattered tree damage and power outages. Winds are expected to gust up to 45-50 mph. pic.twitter.com/QjPbdJIl5f— NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) May 8, 2020