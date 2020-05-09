Some Rhode Islanders venture out for first time, as governor eases restrictions

They were marking the beginning of a strange new year.

On Saturday, the couple posed for a new photo in the park — this time, wearing face masks.

LINCOLN, R.I. — On New Year’s Day, Bob Hemond and Jean Kelly of Cumberland took a photo of themselves with their dog, Dani, at Lincoln Woods State Park, where they love to walk together.

Saturday was Rhode Island’s “opening day,” the first day since the governor’s Thursday announcement that the stay-at-home order would expire, allowing residents to travel about the state, shop at nonessential retail stores, and visit state parks again.

But the crowds largely didn’t follow. And some stores remained closed.

Rhode Island was ahead of neighboring Connecticut and Massachusetts, which might lift its stay-at-home order a week from Monday.

Saturday felt as cold and blustery as late March, when Governor Gina M. Raimondo imposed the stay-at-home order.

Coronavirus cases were soaring then, and people were starting to die. Raimondo closed schools, then restaurants and bars, and all entertainment venues. When that wasn’t enough, she told people to stay home. Most retail shops shuttered, and barricades went up at state parks and beaches, driving people away from all but essential businesses, and each other.

A few weeks ago, signs of improvement emerged in the fight against the coronavirus. New cases declined. Hospitalizations leveled off. More people were being tested.

Take it slow, Raimondo cautioned Rhode Islanders, as she announced Thursday that she would let the order expire.

Hemond and Kelly were glad to return. They had missed Lincoln Woods, where bald eagles soar over Olney Pond and woodpeckers flit through the 600-plus acres of forest. They had missed seeing other regular visitors to the park, and they looked for familiar faces behind masks.

“I feel hopeful that this is the start of a new beginning,” Kelly said. “I’m just hopeful that we made it through the worst.”

But her husband was hesitant. “I’m afraid people are going to abuse it,” Hemond said.

But across the state, the barricades came down Saturday and some retail stores flicked on the lights and unlocked the doors to customers.

At the Garden City Center outdoor mall in Cranston, where weekend traffic is often bumper-to-bumper, the parking lots were nearly vacant, and there were more people strolling than shopping. Most of the chain stores had signs announcing they were temporarily closed.

But the lights were on at Barrington Books, where general manager Jennifer Massotti said she’d felt excited and nervous before opening the store Saturday morning.

“We’ve been working so hard to keep the engines going for seven weeks,” she said. And she hoped they didn’t have to retreat.

The bookstore has been in business for 34 years at its original Barrington location, and for five years in Garden City. When the governor ordered the closures, online sales and curbside pickups became their “saving grace," as loyal customers and new buyers found them, Massotti said.

“As difficult as this has been for independent businesses, it’s a great time to be an indie, because of the support and love from our customers,” Massotti said. “We truly are a part of the tapestry.”

As they perused through the bookshelves, Janet Wilson and Marcia Gladue saw how starkly the area changed under the stay-at-home order.

The women, both 77 and friends since they were little girls at Edward S. Rhodes Elementary School, regularly walk Garden City. When the governor closed the stores, the lights went out and the parking lots emptied. “It was weird,” Wilson said.

But then, they said, colorful chalk drawings appeared on the sidewalks. “Enjoy the Sunshine!" “Let worries fly away,” read another. And, a giant yellow anchor, the Rhode Island symbol, with the state’s motto of hope: “Hope anchors the Soul.”

Each time one appeared, Gladue took photos. She found the drawings uplifting, "just knowing somebody was out there, thinking about everyone else.”

And even though crowds were not convening in the newly opened parks and stores, and farmer’s markets, people spoke about how much they felt a sense of community with each other.

As Amy Ewen and husband, Eduardo Rivera, left the farmer’s market at Lippitt Park in Providence with their dog, they said Saturday felt like “the start of something.”

She wore a mask made by a neighbor, who’d put up a sign offering to make masks for anyone who wanted them. On Friday night, the couple joined other residents of the Summit neighborhood to bang on pots and pans and scream cheers for the health care workers at The Miriam Hospital down the hill.

These moments made them feel like they were in this together, with neighbors and strangers. Although Saturday’s farmer’s market was smaller than usual, it was still open, and it was a sign of better days to come.

“We’re not in the same boats, but we’re in the same storm,” Ewen said. “And there’s some comfort in that.”

Amanda Milkovits can be reached at amanda.milkovits@globe.com