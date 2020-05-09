Thousands in Central Mass. lose power after large tree falls on lines

“Crews are on scene at the impacted substation and are investigating,” O’Meara said in an e-mail Saturday evening.

The outages started at about 4:40 p.m. Saturday when two of the three lines that serve the customers went down, likely due to a large tree falling on the sub-transmission lines, causing larger outages, according to Alec O’Meara, a spokesman for the utility Unitil.

Strong winds whipped through b Massachusetts Saturday, leaving over 27,000 customers in the Fitchburg area without power.

At the peak of the outages, about 100 percent of Unitil customers in Ashby, Townsend, and Lunenburg lost their power, according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency . About 85 percent of customers had lost their power in Fitchburg, as well, the state said.

As of 6:30 p.m., Unitil’s service map showed approximately 14,800 customers were without power, estimating that service could be restored anywhere between 8:30 p.m. Saturday and 2:30 a.m. Sunday based on the location of the outage. Some customers have already seem their power restored.

Wind gusts in that area reached up to 46 miles per hour in the Fitchburg area at about 5:45 p.m. Saturday, according to Bill Simpson, a spokesman for the National Weather Service in Norton.

“The winds are peaking now and they will slow down,” Simpson said, adding that a wind advisory issued by the weather service was set to end 7 p.m. Saturday.

Breanne Kovatch can be reached at breanne.kovatch@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @breannekovatch.