Governors can lead the way on climate too

A number of the nation’s governors are charting the way forward on the pandemic. After spending weeks being delayed by science denial, being told to compete with one another, and having practical needs dismissed by the White House, three groups of governors announced regional partnerships to determine how to reopen the economy while preserving public health.

It was striking how quickly the nation reacted to the coronavirus pandemic. Climate change deserves a similar sense of urgency, though it would require economic shifts over months and years. Yet with economic disaster unfolding due to the coronavirus, it can seem that making that commitment now may be out of reach.

Advertisement

They will do this while opening field hospitals, monitoring supplies, setting up testing, and coping with soaring levels of new unemployment and plummeting revenue as businesses fail, amid all the other responsibilities of governance.





Governors in the Northeast and on the West Coast are already familiar with regional efforts to address climate change. Oregon and Washington are working to join the California Emissions Trading System, which set declining caps on emissions from industry, power, and transportation, covering 85 percent of the state’s emissions.

In the Northeast, Massachusetts and New York led in creating the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative in 2009 to reduce emissions from the power sector. Two similar emissions reduction pacts were brokered between 2007 and 2009 among Western and Midwestern states before the Tea Party sweep of 2010 ended both efforts. Since then, climate advocates largely focused their efforts on states like New York and California where the politics were still favorable. But creating the conditions for a clean energy transition in the industry- and agriculture-heavy Midwest can change politics on the ground and eventually in Congress.

Already, multibillion-dollar renewables industries are shaking up political alliances once centered around the region’s rich seams of coal. Manufacturing anchors, such as the auto industry, are facing the need to go electric to compete globally. Corporations are seeking clean power on the grid as a condition for local investment. And each state is experiencing hugely damaging climate impacts, including risks of flooding later this spring that will threaten lives, homes, and the nation’s food security at a precarious time.

Advertisement

In 2018, new governors in Kansas, Wisconsin, Illinois, and Michigan ushered in the possibility of renewed climate leadership from the region. In 2019, Democratic Governors Tony Evers of Wisconsin, JB Pritzker of Illinois, and Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan kicked off their terms making climate change a top priority, reorganizing state agencies and introducing new emissions goals. They joined the US Climate Alliance, a bipartisan group of 18 states from all regions except the Southeast. Governor Laura Kelly of Kansas, though faced with a hostile legislature and budget needs for education and social services, sits atop a wind energy industry ready for export markets to the East, but is hampered by a lack of transmission lines.

A year in, the governors faced stiff headwinds to make good on any of their promises because of budget crises and climate-denying chambers of state legislatures. And now, the coronavirus. But some simple partnerships, like those announced recently to reopen the economy, can help those states combine forces and challenge the federal government and major companies to help address the immediate crisis while heading off the worst of the next.

Advertisement

As the government discusses an infrastructure stimulus, these governors could lobby to include clean energy transmission while working to ease barriers across state lines. They could argue for investments in electric-vehicle-charging infrastructure, desperately needed by an auto industry that has trouble moving EVs from their showrooms even in boom times. They’ll have more clout in engaging FEMA on looking ahead to the expected floods, figuring out evacuation and farm rescue before the coming disaster. They can encourage partnerships among universities, corporations, and others to help farmers adapt to the disruptions to the growing season, now and for years to come.

This is the way to build support for eventual emissions cuts, even strong new cap and trade pacts: by building industry and consumer confidence that there are solutions that will make the region more competitive. It’s the opportunity to open markets for new energy exports while bringing aid to affected industries, like agriculture, that are on track for devastating losses on top of those brought by a trade war.

And it’s the way to lead: osne step at a time, cooperating across state and party lines, together.

Nicole St. Clair Knobloch is owner of Olifant.