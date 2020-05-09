That’s a hard ‘yea’ for town meeting

Annual town meetings discuss often-painful choices and make unsexy votes on issues such as underfunded pensions, affordable housing, and replacing aging infrastructure so that the town runs. And it’s all yours to watch over because hopefully you are invested in living in your town.

Jennifer C. Braceras has confused participating in life as a consumer with being an actual citizen of the world ( “Coronavirus should put an end to the town meeting,” Opinion, May 5). Her attitude reflects residents who assume that requesting town amenities is equivalent to ordering from Amazon: One selects the latest must-have, and your unpaid elected and volunteer officials make it magically appear for you, using somebody else’s tax money. Reality check: Annual town meeting is a business meeting and, yes, does involve “droning on about budgets and bylaws.”

Our town meeting has evolved to implementing a pricier electronic voting system that most everybody prefers. No more yea-or-nay, or lengthy recounts by hand of up to 1,200 voters on 30 to 40 articles. The handheld transmitters also allow for a secret ballot, which allays fears of unneighborly retaliation, usually.

The choice to be an active participant and not a self-absorbed “Amazon voter” is entirely yours, courtesy of stubborn, argumentative Puritans, who believed in self-governance and a commonwealth. Long live the New England annual town meeting.

Carole Plumb

Wayland





Participatory government is cherished liberty, not an inconvenience

How inconvenient democracy can be! That seems to be the focus of Jennifer C. Braceras’s April 5 op-ed, which hopes that the coronavirus will put an end to town meetings. Braceras, director of the conservative Independent Women’s Law Center, actually argues that democratic open town meeting is undemocratic, since it requires a commitment to participatory self-government. Amazingly, she even asserts that a system in which residents vote by voice or a show of hands is anything but democratic.

Braceras fails to note that there are scores of towns in the Commonwealth that have a representative or limited town meeting, in which residents elect members to participate in town meeting. I have been a longtime member of such a meeting. Rather than seek to consign the democracy exemplified by town meeting to the “dust heap of history,” perhaps she should advocate for a change from open town meetings to limited or representative town meetings. This would allow those, such as Braceras, who find democracy to be so time-consuming and inconvenient to avoid having to be involved in self-governance. And it would permit those who actually believe that participatory democracy is a cherished liberty to continue to work for the public good.

David J. Himmelberger

Wellesley





Enough already — do away with it

Jennifer C. Braceras is absolutely right. Town meeting should be eliminated. It is undemocratic, a waste of time, and expensive. A tiny fraction of the population of my town attends town meeting. Many are groups of people with an agenda. They show up for a vote and then leave.

There are many reasons people don’t go to town meeting. Some are too frail to attend, some are away on business trips, some have children at home whom they cannot leave. And some are afraid of being trapped in a room full of people, many of whom don’t know the value of a simple declarative sentence.

Let’s get rid of the annual town meeting.

Tom Kennedy

West Concord





It’s where residents can make a difference

I strongly disagree with eliminating town meetings. During my 20 years of town meetings in Eastham, most of that time as a member of the finance committee, I can recall no instance in which we ever exceeded one evening to run through 35 to 45 warrant articles. Since we went to electronic voting a few years back, the time has been reduced to about two hours. What’s more, the electronic system has eliminated the go-along to get-along issue.

The meetings are not prolonged or inconvenient. Town meeting dates are known months in advance, and anyone who is truly interested should be able to make the necessary plans to attend.

The beauty of town meeting is not that it is a system of governance by “the loudest voices,” as Jennifer C. Braceras argues, but rather that residents can make a difference on local issues by presenting a reasoned position, based on facts, reason, even emotion. It is how a democracy can and should work and, at least in Eastham, that is the way it does work.

Russ French

Eastham





Town meeting can reassure — and shake — faith in humanity

Town meeting is the best and worst of democracy and humanity — Cicero’s messy compromise between the rabble and the elite. The best members understand that prosperity in this Commonwealth mixes a splash of socialism and a glass of capitalism. Town meeting reassures and shakes faith in humanity. When everything has been said, but not everyone has said it, it is time for a vote.

Town meeting is not a rubber stamp, but it is not where the hard work occurs. Options narrow long before the spring session. No, you can’t typically swoop in at the last minute to sway an issue. We apparatchiks have spent hundreds of hours on testimony, plans, and finances.

When I was in Lexington, I observed that 300 dedicated, strong-willed volunteers ran the town — not bad for a population of about 30,000. Sometimes my issues won in town meeting, sometimes they lost, but I usually felt that there was wisdom greater than me at work.

Steve Kropper

Lincoln





The nuances of each vote are everything

Replacing town meeting with an election would prevent residents from amending proposals, rendering every decision all or nothing. Often, a proposal that would not be approved in its original form can be amended into a state that the majority supports.

Furthermore, replacing town meeting with an election would eliminate the ability of residents to condition their decision on a particular proposal on the results of decisions already made on other proposals. With three expensive capital items being proposed, for example, a voter might conclude that the town could afford two but not all three.

There have been significant improvements to open town meeting of which Jennifer C. Braceras is apparently unaware:

First, on-premises voting with wireless handsets eliminates any advantage that the loud have over the soft-spoken, and provides every voter with a secret ballot for every decision. Voters can calmly make their decisions without fear of consequences from family members, neighbors, employers, employees, or town officials. The results of a vote are instantly available; this mechanism eliminates the lengthy “standing counts” sometimes required when the moderator cannot determine the outcome of a voice vote. An on-the-spot audit can confirm that every vote has been received and counted. No element of the voting system is connected to the Internet.

Second, an “abbreviated presentation” procedure makes it possible to proceed directly to a vote on noncontroversial articles.

Third, diligent preparation and dissemination of articles prior to town meeting makes for more efficient discussion and resolution.

Taken together, these improvements enable residents to actively and efficiently participate in their town’s government in a manner that an election cannot support. When important issues are to be decided, the participation rate for town meeting can approach that of municipal elections.

Dave Bernstein

Wayland





Technology could improve the process

As a New York transplant who had never experienced town meeting, I have grown to love it. Rather than put an end to it, what I feel is that we can make use of today’s technology, such as Zoom, to improve town meeting. We could make it more accessible to those who, due to circumstance, cannot physically show up.

Town meeting allows residents to really hear all sides of an issue directly from fellow members of the town. That is a very powerful tool.

So yes, I agree that town meeting should be modified with technological tweaking, for the reality of today’s times, but it could be done without eliminating it in its entirety.

Peter G. Hill

Weston





‘Which way to the nude beach?’

Jennifer C. Braceras has it all wrong about town meetings. It is not decisions being made by some kind of elite “governance by might.” It is decisions being made by those who show up.

Go to a town meeting in a small New England town — say, a community that is debating whether to allow a nude beach on the lake in that town. It can be downright riveting.

Nick Page

Melrose