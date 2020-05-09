50 years later, Bobby Orr remains gracious, humble, and incomparable

“I wish we could do a lot more, but it’s pretty quiet down here,” said Orr, who lives in Jupiter. “When this all started, we decided to stay in Florida to sit it out down here. There isn’t a lot going on.

Orr frequently conjured up magic on the ice during his Hall of Fame career, but some things are beyond even the great No. 4’s vast, unworldly powers.

It will be a quiet Mother’s Day for Bobby Orr and wife Peggy. Fifty years after shaking down the thunder on Causeway Street with his Stanley Cup-winning goal in overtime, the great Bruins defenseman will be at his winter home in Florida, heeding the social restrictions necessitated by the coronavirus pandemic.

"Maybe I’ll go outside, hit a couple of golf balls, and walk around the neighborhood. We’re just trying to be very careful.”

Orr, 72, chatted for some 40 minutes in a Zoom session Wednesday morning with a small number of media members who cover the Bruins on a regular basis. Typical of Orr, he only briefly, yet politely, touched on questions that focused directly on his play, accomplishments, and legacy.

As in his playing days, he treated praise like a puck, moving it quickly off the end of his stick.

Exhibits A and B: the two statues of Orr, one in wood and the other in bronze, to be found in and around the Garden. Most players end careers with merely their names recorded on team rosters and stat sheets.

Orr, who won two Cups in Boston (1970, ’72) and redefined how defensemen factored into offense in the NHL, has the twin life-size pillars of praise destined to stand in the Hub in perpetuity.

“To see them is very nice,” said Orr, who arrived in Boston in the fall of 1966 as a ballyhooed rookie from Parry Sound, Ontario. “I can assure you, growing up, I didn’t think one day I would have a statue in front of Boston Garden. I can assure you that didn’t happen.

"I did dream about being on a Stanley Cup team and skating around Boston Garden, following the Chief [John Bucyk] around with the Cup high over head. So I am honored to have those. Never thought it would happen. I thank everyone who was involved in getting that done.”

He said life is OK, albeit not absent the residual aches and pains to be expected after an array of surgeries the last two years, including a pair of knee replacements, one hip replacement, and a shoulder rebuild.

The worn-out knees and hip were direct costs of playing the game that made him famous. The shoulder was the consequence of a trip over a “welcome” mat at home. Age and gravity, forever unrelenting coconspirators.

“I have some aches, I creak a little bit," he said. "I play a little golf. I try to walk 4-5 times a week. I feel fine.

“When I get up in the morning, I certainly have to stretch and so on. But, hey, I played a tough game. I played a different style, so it’s to be expected. You see a lot of hockey players that are having issues in later life.

"But good surgeons put me back together and I am enjoying my grandkids and playing a little golf, a little fishing, a little exercising. Everything is good.”

Orr made a point of remembering an array of Bruins, including ex-teammates and club managers, who have died over the years and therefore aren’t part of the ongoing tribute to the ’70 Cup team. He repeatedly mentioned “Uncle Milt” — former center, coach, and general manager Milt Schmidt — and Tom Johnson, the former defenseman, coach, and GM. Ex-players Gary Doak, Ace Bailey, Ted Green, and Billy Speer were in Orr’s thoughts, along with the lovable Dan Canney and John “Frosty” Forristall on the training staff.

Orr, 18 when he arrived, roomed for years with Frosty, the two sharing apartments in Nahant, Lynnfield, Peabody, and the Prudential Center, prior to Orr getting married and finally telling his good pal he would have to find his own digs.

“He sued me for that,” Orr said. "He said, ‘You’re throwing me out!’ I said, ‘C’mon, Frost, I’m getting married, for crying out loud!' ’’

The breakup didn’t last forever. In the months before he died, too ill to live on his own, Frosty moved back in with the Orrs.

It was the morning of May 11, 1970, after awakening at the team-designated playoff hotel in Lynnfield, when Orr first saw the famous Ray Lussier picture that captured him flying through the air after knocking the puck between Glenn Hall’s pads.

“My dad was there, and he had a copy of the [Record American] when I came down for breakfast,” Orr recalled, noting that he met Lussier later. "That was the first time I saw it. I never thought I’d see the picture so many times.”

A photo in the next day’s Globe captured Orr, amid a swarm of players and fans on the Garden ice after the game, hugging the legendary Hall, who was then age 38 and a true netminding warrior, a three-time Vezina Trophy winner.

The Bruins celebrated their Stanley Cup win in 1970.

Hall, 88, still owns the NHL record of having played 502 consecutive games in net, a mark that Orr continues to marvel over.

“Glenn Hall played [502] consecutive games . . . won Stanley Cups . . . I mean, he’s one of the great, great goaltenders of all time,” said Orr, chuckling. “Poor Glenn, this is now what they want to ask him about, a goal?

"I mean, it’s terrible. Glenn was one of the greatest. Imagine, without a mask, and playing [all those] games in the NHL. Amazing! And they want to talk about me and the goal. That’s just wrong.”

The puck that Orr put in the net, along with the stick that banged it home, are arguably the greatest sports heirlooms in the city’s history. Both remain in Orr’s possession, the puck coming his way as a gift from the wife of former club owner Weston Adams.

The rest of his gear from that game, noted Orr, was ruined in the days after his retirement. The family’s then-live-in babysitter owned a cat that, unbeknownst to anyone in the house, fashioned a litter box out of Orr’s equipment bag.

“All of it, gone,” he said.

The Bruins of that era remain one of the city’s cherished memories. They were joyful, brash, bold, and talented, with Orr the biggest name of the bunch. They were rock stars, unique in personality and skill, yet still fun, welcoming, and approachable on the street.

“We didn’t hide away,” said Orr. "We were out there in the public. And we had a lot of characters. A lot of fun.

"We played hard. Fans knew when they came to a game they were going to get an honest effort from everybody. That’s what they expected. So that’s what we gave them.’’

A half-century later, and for who knows how much longer, they remain the gift that keeps on giving.

