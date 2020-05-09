Childhood memories of the Bruins are still fresh — even if it was a half-century ago

You never think it will happen to you. It’s something your dad would say. Or maybe an uncle. Or a granddad.

Did I just say that? Did I actually just start a sentence with fifty years ago ?

On May 10, 1970, a Mother’s Day Sunday just like this year, if somebody started a sentence with “50 years ago," they would have been talking about May 10, 1920, when 100 women took ill with ptomaine poisoning after a church breakfast in Melrose.

When you are 16 years old in 1970, you are never thinking about the past. You are thinking only about today and tomorrow. You have a baseball game Monday and you could use a couple of hits to boost your batting average.

You are working a nine-hour shift scooping ice cream because you’re going to need $25 for the junior prom ($10 for the ticket, $10 for the tux, and $5 for the corsage for Joanie McGovern). You wish you already had your driver’s license and you’d maybe like to boost that first set of SAT scores.

Oh, and in 1970, if you live in New England, you think about the Boston Bruins and Bobby Orr. All the time.

The vaunted Celtics just got through winning 11 championships in 13 seasons. The Red Sox made it to the World Series in 1967, but Yaz hasn't been the same, and Lonnie blew out his knee skiing, and whiz kid manager Dick Williams didn't even make it through 1969.

The Patriots just went 4-10 and have a coach (Clive Rush) who was almost electrocuted by a live microphone at his introductory press conference. The Patriots will be moving their games from Boston College to Harvard Stadium this year, but they still stink. (This is 1970, and you get a week in the cooler if you say they “suck.”)

So on May 10, 1970, it’s all Bruins. You know everything there is to know about the 1969-70 Bruins. You will grow up to be a sports columnist for the Boston Globe and you will fly to Vancouver three times in two weeks in 2011 and you will get to walk on the cold ice and touch the Stanley Cup when the Bruins win Game 7.

But you will know almost nothing about that team compared with what you know about the 1970 Bruins. In 2011, you struggle to spell “Krejci.” In 1970, you know that Don Marcotte and Jim Lorentz are two of Harry Sinden’s fourth-liners. You know Gary Doak and Bill Speer.

It is because of the Bruins that you discover the UHF loop antenna on that tiny black-and-white TV in the den. It’s decidedly low-definition. It’s difficult to pick up the puck on that 12-inch screen with the snowy reception, but you don’t care because it’s Bobby Orr and the Big Bad Bruins. You find yourself humming that Channel 38 pregame ditty, “The Nutty,” not even knowing it is rooted in Tchaikovsky.

The Bruins are skilled, tough, rowdy, and most of all, they are fun. They score tons of goals. They win almost every fight. Pie McKenzie is always hurling himself into the boards, Espo parks his big butt in front of the net, and Cheesy keeps adding stitches to his fancy facemask.

Derek Sanderson is the epitome of cool with his Nehru jackets and sweep checks, but Orr is the biggest deal of all. The high school girls love Bobby Orr and the boys want to be him. Orr is Tom Brady before there is Tom Brady, and in storybook fashion, he scores the winning goal in the Stanley Cup Final, in overtime, at the Garden — flying through the air with arms and stick raised after potting the puck. On Mother’s Day.

The moment is downright statuesque — the single greatest Boston sports play — unfolding in a long-ago America when trusted news anchor Walter Cronkite ended every nightly broadcast with, "And that’s the way it is …''

That's the way it was.

Fifty years ago.

