Fall River’s Yorgan DeCastro loses in unanimous decision

Yorgan DeCastro, a heavyweight mixed martial arts fighter from Fall River, Mass., suffered the first loss of his professional career in a unanimous decision setback against former NFL player Greg Hardy in the UFC 249 undercard Saturday night in Jacksonville, Fla.

Hardy (6-2), who suffered a decision loss in November to ranked heavyweight Alexander Volkov, cruised to unanimous 30-27 scores. De Castro completely faded in the second and third rounds, suffering what appeared to be a lower leg injury during a kick.

Hardy, who was favored to win the fight, picked up the first decision win of his career.