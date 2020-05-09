Fall River’s Yorgan DeCastro loses in unanimous decision

Yorgan DeCastro, a heavyweight mixed martial arts fighter from Fall River, Mass., suffered the first loss of his professional career in a unanimous decision setback against former NFL player Greg Hardy in the UFC 249 undercard Saturday night in Jacksonville, Fla.
Hardy (6-2), who suffered a decision loss in November to ranked heavyweight Alexander Volkov, cruised to unanimous 30-27 scores. De Castro completely faded in the second and third rounds, suffering what appeared to be a lower leg injury during a kick.
Hardy, who was favored to win the fight, picked up the first decision win of his career.
Meanwhile, Methuen’s Calvin Kattar (21-4, won his featherweight bout over Jeremy Stephens with a knockout midway through the second round, landing a step-in, standing right elbow to Stephens’ nose and finishing him off with follow-up elbows and punches on the ground.
Referee Jason Herzog waved off the featherweight bout via TKO at the 2:42 mark of the round, handing Kattar his fourth knockout win in the UFC.