UFC 249

Fall River’s Yorgan DeCastro loses in unanimous decision

Methuen’s Calvin Kattar wins featherweight bout with second-round KO.

Updated May 9, 2020, 17 minutes ago
Yorgan DeCastro (right) lands a blow on Greg Hardy during a UFC 249 mixed martial arts bout. Hardy (6-2) won a unanimous decision, pinning DeCastro (6-1) with his first professional loss.John Raoux/Associated Press

Yorgan DeCastro, a heavyweight mixed martial arts fighter from Fall River, Mass., suffered the first loss of his professional career in a unanimous decision setback against former NFL player Greg Hardy in the UFC 249 undercard Saturday night in Jacksonville, Fla.

Hardy (6-2), who suffered a decision loss in November to ranked heavyweight Alexander Volkov, cruised to unanimous 30-27 scores. De Castro completely faded in the second and third rounds, suffering what appeared to be a lower leg injury during a kick.

Hardy, who was favored to win the fight, picked up the first decision win of his career.

Calvin Kattar (left) of Methuen lands his punch squarely on the nose of his opponent, Jeremy Stephens, who suffered a second-round knockout in Saturday's UFC 249 event in Jacksonville, Fla.Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty

Meanwhile, Methuen’s Calvin Kattar (21-4, won his featherweight bout over Jeremy Stephens with a knockout midway through the second round, landing a step-in, standing right elbow to Stephens’ nose and finishing him off with follow-up elbows and punches on the ground.

Referee Jason Herzog waved off the featherweight bout via TKO at the 2:42 mark of the round, handing Kattar his fourth knockout win in the UFC.