fb-pixel
What to rewatch

Instant replay: The best sports on TV Sunday

By Chad Finn Globe Staff,Updated May 9, 2020, an hour ago
James White scored the winning touchdown for the Patriots in overtime of Super Bowl LI.
James White scored the winning touchdown for the Patriots in overtime of Super Bowl LI.Charlie Riedel

Some channel–flipping may be required

Orioles-Red Sox, May 13, 2007 (NESN, noon)

Forever known as the Mother’s Day Miracle, presumably because a miracle was usually required for Julio Lugo to come through.

Falcons-Patriots, Super Bowl LI (NFL Network, 2 p.m.)

The field could have been 1,000 yards long in overtime and the Falcons weren’t stopping the Patriots.

Bulls-Celtics, 1986 Eastern Conference first round, Game 2 (NBCSB, 7 p.m.)

Michael Jordan and Mike Smrek combine for 63 points for the Bulls, but the Celtics prevail in double overtime.

Chad Finn can be reached at chad.finn@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeChadFinn.