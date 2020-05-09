Tracking which golf courses are open in eastern Massachusetts

On Thursday, Massachusetts allowed for golf courses to reopen under strict guidelines amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Below is a list of courses in eastern Mass. that have reopened or plan to reopen soon.
Courses included on this list confirmed to the Globe via phone or listed on their website that they are open or plan to open. If you want to add your course to the list, email katie.mcinerney@globe.com.
The state requires all courses to take non-contact payment. See more rules for golfers here.
If there are any other details to know, those are included below the club name.
Amesbury Golf & Country Club, Amesbury, Public. Website
Maplegate Country Club, Bellingham, Public. Website
Club asks golfers to wear gloves on the course.
Country Club of Billerica, Billerica, Public. Website
Far Corner Golf Club, Boxford, Public. Website
Braintree Municipal Golf Course, Braintree, Municipal. Website
Robert T. Lynch Municipal Golf Course, Brookline, Municipal. Website
Opening May 11.
Brookmeadow Country Club, Canton, Public. Website
Red Tail Golf Club, Devens, Public. Website
Foxborough Country Club, Foxborough, Semi-private. Website.
William J. Devine Golf Course, Franklin Park, Municipal. Website
Groton Country Club, Groton, Public. Website
Bradford Country Club, Haverhill, Public. Website
Haverhill Country Club, Haverhill, Private. Website
Murphy’s Garrison Golf Center, Haverhill, Public. Website
Pincerest Golf Club, Holliston, Public. Website
George Wright Golf Course, Hyde Park, Municipal. Website
Ipswich Country Club, Ipswich, Private. Website
Pine Meadows Golf Club, Lexington, Public. Website.
Gannon Municipal Golf Course, Lynn, Municipal. Website
Sagamore Spring Golf Club, Lynnfield, Public. Website
Reservation Golf Club, Mattapoisett, Private. Website
Merrimack Valley Golf Club, Methuen, Semi-Private. Website
Miacomet Golf Club, Nantucket, Public. Website
Sassamon Trace Golf Course, Natick, Public. Website
Call for tee times.
Ould Newbury Golf Club, Newbury, Semi-private. Website
Open for members only.
Newton Commonwealth Golf Course, Newton, Public. Website
North Andover Country Club, North Andover, Private. Website
Hillview Golf Course, North Reading, Public. Website
Norwood Country Club, Norwood, Public. Website
Heather Hill Country Club, Plainville, Private Website
Atlantic Country Club, Plymouth, Public. Website
Granite Links Golf Club, Quincy, Semi-Private. Website
Open for members only.
Rockport Golf Club, Rockport, Semi-Private. Website.
Open for members only.
Rowley Country Club, Rowley, Public. Website
Holly Ridge Golf Club, Sandwich, Public. Website
Download the Holly Ridge Golf Club app for tee times.
Cedar Glen Golf Club, Saugus, Public. Website
Chelsmford Country Club, South Chelmsford, Public. Website
Stoneham Oaks Golf Course, Stoneham, Municipal. Website
Unicorn Golf Course, Stoneham, Municipal. Website
Stow Acres Country Club, Stow, Public. Website
Wayland Country Club, Wayland, Public. Website
Chequesset Country Club, Wellfleet, Public. Website
Open to members on May 12, non-members on May 18.
Wenham Country Club, Wenham, Semi-private. Website
Butter Brook Golf Course, Westford, Semi-private. Website