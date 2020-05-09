fb-pixel

Tracking which golf courses are open in eastern Massachusetts

By Globe StaffUpdated May 9, 2020, an hour ago
Brookmeadow Country Club in Canton opened as soon as the governor lifted restrictions.John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

On Thursday, Massachusetts allowed for golf courses to reopen under strict guidelines amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Below is a list of courses in eastern Mass. that have reopened or plan to reopen soon.

Courses included on this list confirmed to the Globe via phone or listed on their website that they are open or plan to open. If you want to add your course to the list, email katie.mcinerney@globe.com.

The state requires all courses to take non-contact payment. See more rules for golfers here.

If there are any other details to know, those are included below the club name.

Amesbury Golf & Country Club, Amesbury, Public. Website

Maplegate Country Club, Bellingham, Public. Website

Club asks golfers to wear gloves on the course.

Country Club of Billerica, Billerica, Public. Website

Far Corner Golf Club, Boxford, Public. Website

Braintree Municipal Golf Course, Braintree, Municipal. Website

Robert T. Lynch Municipal Golf Course, Brookline, Municipal. Website

Opening May 11.

Brookmeadow Country Club, Canton, Public. Website

Red Tail Golf Club, Devens, Public. Website

Foxborough Country Club, Foxborough, Semi-private. Website.

William J. Devine Golf Course, Franklin Park, Municipal. Website

Groton Country Club, Groton, Public. Website

Bradford Country Club, Haverhill, Public. Website

Haverhill Country Club, Haverhill, Private. Website

Murphy’s Garrison Golf Center, Haverhill, Public. Website

Pincerest Golf Club, Holliston, Public. Website

George Wright Golf Course, Hyde Park, Municipal. Website

Ipswich Country Club, Ipswich, Private. Website

Pine Meadows Golf Club, Lexington, Public. Website.

Gannon Municipal Golf Course, Lynn, Municipal. Website

Sagamore Spring Golf Club, Lynnfield, Public. Website

Reservation Golf Club, Mattapoisett, Private. Website

Merrimack Valley Golf Club, Methuen, Semi-Private. Website

Miacomet Golf Club, Nantucket, Public. Website

Sassamon Trace Golf Course, Natick, Public. Website

Call for tee times.

Ould Newbury Golf Club, Newbury, Semi-private. Website

Open for members only.

Newton Commonwealth Golf Course, Newton, Public. Website

North Andover Country Club, North Andover, Private. Website

Hillview Golf Course, North Reading, Public. Website

Norwood Country Club, Norwood, Public. Website

Heather Hill Country Club, Plainville, Private Website

Atlantic Country Club, Plymouth, Public. Website

Granite Links Golf Club, Quincy, Semi-Private. Website

Open for members only.

Rockport Golf Club, Rockport, Semi-Private. Website.

Open for members only.

Rowley Country Club, Rowley, Public. Website

Holly Ridge Golf Club, Sandwich, Public. Website

Download the Holly Ridge Golf Club app for tee times.

Cedar Glen Golf Club, Saugus, Public. Website

Chelsmford Country Club, South Chelmsford, Public. Website

Stoneham Oaks Golf Course, Stoneham, Municipal. Website

Unicorn Golf Course, Stoneham, Municipal. Website

Stow Acres Country Club, Stow, Public. Website

Wayland Country Club, Wayland, Public. Website

Chequesset Country Club, Wellfleet, Public. Website

Open to members on May 12, non-members on May 18.

Wenham Country Club, Wenham, Semi-private. Website

Butter Brook Golf Course, Westford, Semi-private. Website