NHL considering draft in June

After postponing its draft scheduled for June 26-27 in light of the coronavirus pandemic, the NHL is considering having it earlier in June with the season in an indefinite suspension. There are mixed feelings among executives about the idea, ranging from frustration to begrudging acceptance. The NHL would face several wrinkles going forward with a draft held before the season is complete: Teams would not be able to trade players, there would be a lack of clarity over next year’s salary cap and the draft order could be determined before all games are played. A week after the league sent a memo to teams outlining its proposal, Deputy NHL Commissioner Bill Daly on Friday said a decision has not made on the timing of the draft. GMs have asked for a month’s notice before holding a draft.

Those starved for live sports on television got a chance to see a quartet of men — Reilly Opelka, Tommy Paul, Hubert Hurkacz and Miomir Kecmanovic — ranked from No. 29 to No. 57 play in what was billed as the sport’s “first competition on US soil between ranked players” since pro tennis was suspended. The blue hard court surrounded by a chain-link fence was near the backyard swimming pool at someone’s mansion in West Palm Beach, Fla., and there were zero ATP rankings points on the line, zero locker rooms, zero spectators, zero ball kids and barely any officials. The three-day event was shortened to two because of rain in Sunday’s forecast. The event was broadcast by the Tennis Channel.

NFL

Coalition wants federal investigation

The NFL Players Coalition and dozens of professional athletes sent a letter Friday to Attorney General William Barr and FBI Director Christopher Wray requesting an immediate federal investigation into the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia. The letter was also sent to Eric Dreiband, assistant attorney general for the civil rights division. It was signed by such sports stars as Tom Brady, Steve Kerr and Players Coalition co-founders Anquan Boldin and Malcolm Jenkins. The letter requested that the FBI and the Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division lead the investigation into the shooting of Arbery, a black man, on Feb. 23. Two white men, Travis and Greg McMichael, were charged this week with murder and aggravated assault after a video of the shooting was leaked. National outrage over the case swelled this week after cellphone video surfaced that appeared to show the shooting.

Baseball

Pro women’s league pitcher dead at 101

Mary Pratt, who played for the Rockford Peaches and Kenosha Comets in the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League, died on Wednesday in Braintree. She was 101. Pratt pitched in the women’s league from 1943-47. The league was profiled in the 1992 movie “A League of Their Own.” She was believed to be the last surviving member of the original 1943 Peaches. The league said in a tweet that Pratt’s “stories, her energy will be missed for a long time.” Pratt also taught physical education for 46 years. She was inducted into the Boston University Hall of Fame and Boston Garden Hall of Fame.

Miscellany

Hamlin closes iRacing with a win

Denny Hamlin closed NASCAR’s iRacing Series with a victory at a simulation of throwback North Wilkesboro Speedway in North Carolina. To win at North Wilkesboro , Hamlin on four fresh tires chased down leader Ross Chastain and nudged him out of the way. Chastain retaliated by hitting Hamlin’s car after the checkered flag. … The resurrection of Kyle Larson’s career began with a 25-hour drive from California to Iowa for a $15,000-to-win World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series race. Larson hitched a ride with the team that fielded a car for him Friday night at Knoxville Raceway. It’s a total reset for a driver who less than a month ago was the top free agent in NASCAR. His career came to a sudden halt when he was fired by Chip Ganassi Racing for using a racial slur in an iRacing event late Easter Sunday. Larson finished 10th in the 30-lap event held without specators and won by Dave Gravel … Canada’s gymnastics federation laid off 70 percent of its staff this week. The organization’s chief executive officer hopes the emergency funding announced Friday by the federal government allows him to recall people soon … Two players at German second division side Dynamo Dresden tested positive for the new coronavirus, putting on hold the club’s planned return to soccer next weekend … Former US Olympic bobsledder Pavle Jovanovic died of suicide on May 3. He was 43. A push athlete for driver Todd Hays, he won a bronze medal at the 2004 world championships and finished seventh in both the two- and four-man events at the 2006 Winter Olympics after also pushing for the late Steven Holcomb.

