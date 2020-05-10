In season finale, ‘Saturday Night Live’ Mother’s Day special offers message of hope, calling it the last ‘at home’ episode

Alec Baldwin’s Donald Trump made a comeback in the cold open, congratulating the “class of COVID-19,” in a Zoom-style graduation ceremony where the faux president was the eighth-pick, last resort commencement speaker.

Hosted by Kristen Wiig with musical guest Boyz II Men, this week’s Mother’s Day special marked the series’ third at-home episode in a season interrupted by the coronavirus pandemic.

“Saturday Night Live” wrapped up its 45th season with what the cast was calling the final remote episode, hopefully ever.

“I’m so honored to be your valedictator,” Baldwin’s Trump said. “But today is not about me. It’s about you. Although I should spend some time on me first because I’ve been treated very, very poorly. Even worse than Lincoln.”

Advertisement

“I’m sorry, but wasn’t Lincoln assassinated?” one student, played by Chris Redd, pointed out, before Baldwin’s Trump said he wasn’t taking questions and that Lincoln was probably “smiling up at [him] from Hell right now.”

Baldwin, breaking character at the end of the sketch, took off his MAGA hat and announced the show as himself, striking the first chord of hope that when SNL returns next season, it returns with some normalcy: “Taped from my home, one last time, it’s Saturday night.”

Surprise host Wiig kicked-off the episode from her bedroom.

“What? Me? Host? Now?” a disheveled Wiig said before reappearing fully dressed. “OK. Let’s do this.”

Wiig introduced the Mother’s Day special by thanking her own mother, and mothers and fathers around the world. “So I do want to thank my mom and all the moms out there helping us get through this and have been there. We thank you so much, happy Mother’s Day. Thank you moms and thank you dads,” she said.

In a public service announcement, the cast introduced a special rule on behalf of bored children around the world in a music video called, “Let Kids Drink."

Advertisement

“MasterClass: Quarantine Edition” returned with Chloe Fineman as Phoebe Waller-Bridge offering journaling advice, Melissa Villaseñor as John Mulaney with tips for picking out suits, and Fineman again with an uncanny Britney Spears “teaching something."

In Weekend Update, Colin Jost and Michael Che echoed Baldwin’s earlier sentiments: “Welcome to the last Weekend Update home edition, we hope,” Jost said. The segment featured Tiny Fey with a message for mothers, and comments from Fox News host Jeanine Pirro, played by Cecily Strong.

The episode concluded with one final, hopeful, subtle message from Wiig: “We’ll see you in September.”

Watch the full episode on nbc.com.

Brittany Bowker can be reached at brittany.bowker@globe.com. Follower her on Twitter @brittbowker.