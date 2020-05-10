This week’s TV: A graduation for all, Catherine ‘The Great,’ and ‘Snowpiercer’ gets on track

This ought to be special, even if it’s virtual. All the major networks and social media outlets will be simulcasting “Graduate Together: America Honors the High School Class of 2020,” a one-hour tribute to the graduating class of 2020 that is forced to go ceremony-less this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

And good news: It’s commercial free, so you won’t have to listen to the sanctimony and fake friendship and support of big corporations who are going to be there for us during this special time, etc.

The event — which will probably not be like the one “Saturday Night Live” staged this weekend — is being put together by LeBron James, who, in a statement, said: “These kids worked so hard to graduate and what is happening to them is truly unfair. I hope we can give them and their families something cool that makes their accomplishment feel special.”

The special will include addresses and performances from a wide variety of famous people, most notably former president Barack Obama. On Instagram, Obama wrote: “I’ve always loved joining commencements — the culmination of years of hard work and sacrifice. Even if we can’t get together in person this year, Michelle and I are excited to celebrate the nationwide Class of 2020 and recognize this milestone with you and your loved ones.”

Also on the roster: H.E.R., the Jonas Brothers, Ben Platt, Megan Rapinoe, Yara Shahidi, Lena Waithe, Pharrell Williams, and Malala Yousafzai.

WHAT I’M WATCHING THIS WEEK

1. On Friday, Hulu is premiering a period satire about the rise of Catherine the Great, played by Elle Fanning. Called “The Great,” and co-starring Nicholas Hoult as her useless, primitive husband, Peter III, the series is written by Tony McNamara, who was nominated for an Oscar for his screenplay of “The Favourite.” Like “Dickinson” on Apple TV+, it’s a modern spin on history, but “The Great” is a lot subtler in its humor and language. It’s profane, humorous, and clever.

Monica Raymund in the Starz drama "Hightown," which is set in Provincetown. CLAIRE FOLGER/Starz

2. “Hightown,” the new crime drama series on Starz, is set in Provincetown, so I’m curious about it. Monica Raymund (from “Chicago Fire”) stars as a lesbian Fisheries Service agent who mostly uses her gun and badge to seduce tourists — until she discovers a body in the bay. Created by Rebecca Perry Cutler, it costars James Badge Dale, Riley Voelkel, Shane Harper, and Amaury Nolasco and premieres Sunday at 8 p.m.

3. How was your trip? Did you go very far out? In “Have a Good Trip: Adventures in Psychedelics,” a number of famous people talk about their experiences on psychedelic drugs including LSD and peyote. Among those knocking at the doors of perception: Sting, Rosie Perez, Ben Stiller, Natasha Lyonne, Sarah Silverman, Adam Horovitz, Marc Maron, Rob Corddry, and A$AP Rocky. It’s on Netflix Monday.

4. Before “Parasite,” Bong Joon-ho scored with the 2013 movie “Snowpiercer.” If you saw it, you know the deal: There’s a new ice age, and the remaining humans live on a moving train, which develops a cruel class system of its own. The series gets back on the ever-moving train, with a cast including Daveed Diggs, Jennifer Connelly, Mickey Sumner, and Alison Wright (Martha!). After a lot of development tsuris involving “creative differences,” it finally premieres Sunday at 9 p.m. on TNT.

5. The cast of “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” returns to Netflix for a single interactive episode on Tuesday. Called “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend,” it’s set a few days before Kimmy’s wedding to Daniel Radcliffe’s Frederick, when she learns that Reverend Richard Wayne Gary Wayne (Jon Hamm) may have other women in captivity. The rest is up to you, more or less, assuming you have the right technology (not Apple TV, I can tell you that from experience). But, this being Kimmy, a happy ending is probably inevitable no matter which options you select.

6. He was the force behind “Happy Days,” “Laverne and Shirley,” “Mork and Mindy,” and “The Odd Couple” on TV and “Pretty Woman,” “Runaway Bride,” and “Beaches” in the theaters. On Tuesday at 8 p.m., ABC is airing a two-hour tribute called “The Happy Days of Garry Marshall,” featuring interviews with Anne Hathaway, Ron Howard, Julia Roberts, Henry Winkler, Julie Andrews, Marion Ross, and many others. Marshall died in 2016.

CHANNEL SURFING

“Asian Americans” Daniel Dae Kim and Tamlyn Tomita narrate this two-part PBS chronicle of the Asian-American experience. WGBH 2, Monday, 8 p.m.

“The Greatest #StayatHome Videos” Cedric the Entertainer hosts this look at the best quarantine clips. CBS, Friday, 8 p.m.

“Trial by Media” A six-part documentary look at how televised coverage affects trials. Netflix, Monday

“The Last Narc” A four-part docuseries on the 1985 kidnapping and murder of DEA Agent Enrique “Kiki” Camarena. Amazon, Friday

“White Lines” A British-Spanish thriller series about a missing man from the creator of “Money Heist.” Netflix, Friday

RECENTLY REVIEWED

“I Know This Much Is True” An adaptation of Wally Lamb’s novel starring Mark Ruffalo as twin brothers, one of whom has schizophrenia.

“Never Have I Ever” A breezy coming-of-age comedy co-created by Mindy Kaling about a 15-year-old Indian-American girl in the year after her father dies. Netflix

Andre Holland and Joanna Kulig in a scene from "The Eddy." Lou Faulon/Associated Press

“The Eddy” Filled with jazz, the series from Damien Chazelle (“La La Land”) is about a struggling nightclub in Paris, with Andre Holland as one of the owners. Netflix

“Normal People” A beautifully made adaptation of Sally Rooney’s bestseller about early love, with two indelible leads. Hulu

“Upload” A clever romantic comedy from Greg Daniels in which people can live forever as digitized versions of themselves. Amazon

“Hollywood” A misty-eyed look back at the post-World War II movie biz, reframed as a diverse fairytale. Netflix

“Defending Jacob” Based on the novel by William Landay, it’s a familiar mystery series about the murder of a suburban boy, but the acting by Chris Evans, Michelle Dockery, and Jaeden Martell is terrific. Apple TV+

“Bad Education” An enjoyable movie about embezzlement based on a true story, it features Hugh Jackman at his best. HBO

“Unorthodox” A beautiful, absorbing four-episode miniseries about a 19-year-old married woman who leaves her Satmar Hasidic community in Brooklyn. Netflix

