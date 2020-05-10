Milton native appears on NBC’s ‘Songland’

On Monday, Lotti will appear in the fifth episode of NBC’s “Songland.” In its second season, the competition features musicians-turned-mentors Ryan Tedder, Shane McAnally, and Esther Dean. “Songland” gathers undiscovered songwriters to vie for the chance to turn their original creations into chart-topping reality.

During her sophomore year at Endicott College, Jenna Lotti found the confidence to perform for her three best friends for the first time. Lotti had been writing poetry and songs since middle school, but never had the courage to sing her work for others. Playing an old piano she got from a friend in high school, the Milton native wowed her audience. Her friends encouraged her to play at open mics and local venues, and after graduating from Endicott in 2011, she did just that.

Jenna Lotti will appear on episode five of "Songland" on NBC.

Lotti has opened for famed acts like Dan + Shay, Courtney Barnes, and Hunter Hayes, but said she felt intimidated by the thought of performing on TV.

“It was terrifying to me,” she said. “I decided I needed to do it because I was scared to get out of my comfort zone.”

In each episode, competitors pitch original songs to guest artists and three producers in hopes of scoring a collaboration with a name in the industry. Last season, the Jonas Brothers’ single “Greenlight” came from contestant Able Heart and hit number 1 on the iTunes charts. For Lotti’s episode, singer-songwriter Julia Michaels — who has penned hits for Selena Gomez, Justin Bieber, and Shawn Mendes — will guest star.

“I connected with Julia a lot on my episode and she was so sweet,” Lotti said. “She’s a very special person.”

“Songland” producers asked Lotti to submit an original song a year ago. Once selected, her episode was filmed in January. Lotti wrote her original song “Sad Girls” from her West Hollywood bedroom last year, but she never imagined playing it on national television.

Lotti hopes her appearance on “Songland” will lead to more opportunities, but also noted the unpredictability of the music industry. To coincide with the premiere of her episode, Lotti will also release a new song titled “Fake ID” on Monday.