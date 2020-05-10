Charging hoverboard sparks fire in Kingston home

A charging hoverboard is to blame for a blaze that started inside a Kingston home on Sunday evening, fire authorities said.
Crews rushed to a residence on Country Club Way around 7:30 p.m., according to Captain Susan Hussey. By the time firefighters arrived, the homeowner had already put most of the fire out.
“He’s the one who really saved the day,” Hussey said, noting that it is dangerous to attempt to extinguish a fire without professional help.
No injuries were reported and officials returned from the scene of the fire around 8:30 p.m.
Hussey said it is not yet clear whether the plug or the hoverboard sparked the .
A similar incident was reported last month in Andover, where officials believed a hoverboard charging inside a two-family home sparked fire that displaced five residents.
Hoverboards run on lithium-ion batteries that can overheat. The US Consumer Product Safety Commission recalled about 20 hoverboard models in 2016 and 2017 after the devices were linked to hundreds of fires. The commission now recommends only charging the devices when someone is there to watch it.
The incident remains under investigation.
Abigail Feldman can be reached at abigail.feldman@globe.com.
