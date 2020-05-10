Charging hoverboard sparks fire in Kingston home

A charging hoverboard is to blame for a blaze that started inside a Kingston home on Sunday evening, fire authorities said.

Crews rushed to a residence on Country Club Way around 7:30 p.m., according to Captain Susan Hussey. By the time firefighters arrived, the homeowner had already put most of the fire out.

“He’s the one who really saved the day,” Hussey said, noting that it is dangerous to attempt to extinguish a fire without professional help.