Dartmouth police offer tips to prevent ‘Zoombombing’

“Nationwide it’s been an issue. We wanted to make sure people know about it and how to prevent it,” Costa said Sunday.

Detective Kyle Costa of the Dartmouth Police Department said the team's meeting was interrupted by someone who "used a derogatory term and hung up."

After a high school sports team’s remote training session was “Zoombombed” last week, police in Dartmouth are urging users of video communication software to follow steps to keep their meetings safe and secure.

Dartmouth is just the latest example of a community forced to respond to an online trend known as “Zoombombing."

As schools, faith groups and employers gather turn to video communications to stay connected, security has become an increasing concern.

In April, police in Medway opened an investigation after a person displayed an obscene video to over 150 children and parents during a fifth-grade orientation conducted over Zoom.

Two weeks earlier, a Newton South High School class on Zoom was interrupted by hackers who posted "vile, hate-filled images and speech" directed toward the students.

In Connecticut, a teenager was charged with computer crimes after he was accused of Zoombombing multiple online classes.

A quick Google search of "Zoombomb" yields countless cases of these incidents happening locally and across the nation.

In response to this trend, police in Dartmouth on Sunday issued a list of tips recommended by the FBI to keep virtual meetings secure.

Make meetings private: Zoom users have a couple of options to keep their meetings and class sessions private. Hosts can either require a meeting password to login or use the waiting room and control who is admitted.

Do not share your link publicly on social media: It is safer to share the link directly with specific people.

Screen-sharing options: Law enforcement recommends screen-sharing be set to "Host Only."

Update your software: In a January update, Zoom added passwords by default for meetings and disabled the function allowing users to randomly scan meetings to join.

The FBI asks anyone who has been a victim of Zoombombing or teleconference hijacking, or any cyber crime, to report it to the Internet Crime Complaint Center at ic3.gov.

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com.




