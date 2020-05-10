Duxbury firefighters rescue injured owl from tree

A 12-week old owl with a broken leg was rescued from a tree in Duxbury Sunday morning, fire officials said.

A resident noticed the owl was stuck in the branches of the tree in a wooded area near Tremont and Alden streets and called the fire department sometime around mid-morning, Duxbury Fire Captain Brian Monahan said.

Firefighters and animal control were able to retrieve the owl and it was taken to the Massachusetts Audubon Society for treatment, Duxbury fire said on Twitter.