Man airlifted to Boston hospital after motorcycle crash on Cape Cod

A man was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash on Cape Cod Sunday and flown to a Boston hospital, officials said.
The man, who is 50, was traveling on Tupper Road when he crashed, the Sandwich Fire Department said on its Facebook page.
“The operator had multiple injuries,” the post said.
A Medflight was called to transport the man to the hospital.
No further information was available Sunday evening.
Maysoon Khan can be reached at maysoon.khan@globe.com
