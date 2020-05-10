Massachusetts approaches 5,000 deaths from coronavirus

The state is approaching the milestone as other data points suggest measured progress in the fight against the virus. The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Massachusetts stood at 3,128 Sunday, continuing a days-long decline that has reduced the number to levels not seen since early April.

State officials on Sunday reported 139 additional deaths from COVID-19. The grim total now stands at 4,979. There were 1,050 new cases of the virus detected, according to the state Department of Public Health, bringing the statewide total to 77,793.

The death toll from the coronavirus in Massachusetts is poised to cross 5,000 as soon as Monday, after another devastating weekend saw hundreds of new fatalities attributed to the dangerous illness that made its first known appearance here just three months ago.

The state also reported Sunday that 9 percent of the 11,852 new tests conducted were positive for the virus, dropping below the 14 percent average for positive tests over the past seven days.

The mounting number of lives lost to the coronavirus is a reminder of the difficult calculus state and local governments must consider as they consider easing a months-long lockdown that has brought severe economic and social consequences.

As other states begin to reopen, Massachusetts has a stay-at-home advisory and ban on nonessential businesses in effect until May 18. A panel appointed by Governor Charlie Baker is set to deliver recommendations by that date for how to restart the economy.

With businesses here suffering from lost revenue and tens of thousands of people losing their jobs every week, some public officials are now readily comparing the economic crisis to the Great Depression.

US Senator Ed Markey said Sunday that he wants the federal government to send as much as $5.7 trillion in direct monthly payments to American households.

The Massachusetts Democrat joined Senate colleagues Kamala Harris and Bernie Sanders last week to propose a bill that would provide $2,000 per month to people with incomes below $120,000 in the US until the crisis subsides.

The proposal will be a tough sell in the Republican-controlled Senate, where the one-time payments of about $1,200 for individuals in a previous stimulus bill sparked extensive debate before passing into law.

In a news conference Sunday, Markey compared the plan to the New Deal programs laid out by Franklin Delano Roosevelt in response to the Great Depression.

“My feeling is that we’re at an FDR moment, where we have to respond to this crisis in a way that’s realistic,” Markey said.

And the virus continues to affect people who remain in public-facing jobs. Grocery chain Whole Foods said Sunday it had temporarily closed its Lynnfield location after employees there tested positive for coronavirus.

A company spokesperson said the store at 427 Walnut St. had been shuttered “to further evaluate,” adding that the company is following public health guidelines and undergoing “professional deep cleanings and disinfections.”

The spokesperson said Whole Foods will pay store workers who miss shifts due to the closure. The company did not say how many employees had tested positive for the virus.

The statewide lockdown, aimed at protecting public health, may also have consequences for public safety.

Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins said Sunday she believes many cases of domestic violence and child abuse and neglect are going unreported because victims are confined to their homes during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking to WBZ-TV political analyst Jon Keller, Rollins said there has been an increase in domestic violence cases in the county during the lockdown imposed to slow the spread of the coronavirus. But she believes there are even more people who are becoming victims in their homes.

“We believe it’s even higher than the uptick we’ve seen, because with the fact that we’re all in our homes, this is a ticking time bomb, essentially, for victims of domestic violence, children who are abused and neglected,” Rollins said on the television program.

Rollins said it’s likely that there are many children whose suffering is going unnoticed because schools are closed and they are away from the “eyes, and ears, and love of teachers” and other people who are required to report their concerns about the treatment of children.

She called for more public resources for people who are victims, and she raised the possibility of using hotels that are unoccupied to house those who need a safe place to go: “We have to adapt better for the most vulnerable of us, who need our help.”

Sunday was also Mother’s Day, which put on display the many ways that the virus has forced people around Massachusetts to alter personal relationships and rethink traditions in the name of social distancing.

The 24th Mother's Day Walk for Peace, an outdoor gathering of survivors' bonding over their shared losses of loved ones to violence, was driven online this year.

The annual walk-a-thon and fundraiser was transformed into an online telethon complete with a host and virtual guest appearances by Mayor Martin J. Walsh, Attorney General Maura Healey, Boston Police Commissioner William Gross, numerous Boston city councilors and other public officials.

Viewers sent in a steady stream of comments and emojis along the way. "Thank you Peace Institute for helping my family heal," read one.

The pandemic also forced changes in Duckling Day, the annual Boston Public Garden Mother's Day celebration in which parents dress their children as characters from the book "Make Way for Ducklings" by Robert McCloskey, in fluffy yellow feathers and tiny blue police uniforms.

But this year sculptor Nancy Schön's duckling statues, often dressed up for holidays and sports championships, have been wearing little protective masks over their bronze beaks. So the celebration went virtual.

The group Friends of the Public Garden hosted a live reading of the book on its Facebook page, and posted templates for finger puppets and hats children could make.

“In my lifetime, I have never seen the parks be more important than they are today,” said Friends of the Public Garden Executive Director Liz Vizza, safely indoors, wearing a yellow feathered boa for the occasion. “They are a place where we can be alone together. We can go and be renewed by the beauty of nature.”

John Hilliard, Gal Tziperman Lotan, and Tonya Alanez of the Globe staff and Globe correspondent Max Jungreis contributed to this report.

Andy Rosen can be reached at andrew.rosen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @andyrosen.