Mother’s Day 2020 in Boston is coldest since 1902

Mother’s Day got off to an unseasonably chilly start as historic cold stretched into its second day in Massachusetts.
On Sunday morning, Boston hit 34 degrees, tying a record for the lowest May 10 temperature since 1902, according to the National Weather Service. The normal daily minimum for May 10 in Boston is 48 degrees.
...RECORD DAILY MINIMUM TEMPERATURE TIED AT BOSTON MA...— NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) May 10, 2020
AT 0600 AM SUNDAY MAY 10TH BOSTON REACHED A MORNING LOW OF 34F. THIS
TIES THE PREVIOUS RECORD SET IN 1902. THE NORMAL DAILY MINIMUM FOR
MAY 10TH IN BOSTON IS 48F. #MAwx pic.twitter.com/SvmKPxxpX6
Mothers lucky enough to sleep in late may miss the cold, however, as it gives in to afternoon temperatures somewhere in the mid- to upper 50s and gusts of 30 to 40 miles per hour, according to the service. In general, temperatures are predicted to be about 10 degrees below normal.
[Today] Temps will still be about 10 degrees below normal today, but it will be a significant improvement over yesterday. A mixture of clouds and sun will result in afternoon highs mainly in the middle to upper 50s. It will become windy too with gusts between 30-40 mph. pic.twitter.com/0OHsQ2hy8U— NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) May 10, 2020
The previous day brought an usual spring snow, which dropped flakes around the Boston area and left some Massachusetts communities with more than an inch of the white stuff.
The rest of the week is predicted to be a return to more seasonable weather. Sunday night will have relatively balmy low of 46 degrees and mild winds, according to forecasters.
Monday will start the workweek with mild rain and possible morning thunderstorms, with a high near 61 degrees.
Tuesday and Wednesday will be sunny and breezy, as temperatures reach the mid- to high 50s and gusts of wind up to 30 miles per hour.
Thursday is predicted to be mostly sunny, with a near 65 degrees.
Friday will feature showers but maintain the warm streak with a high near 66 degrees.
Rain may arrive Saturday, but the week will finish with a high of 63 degrees and mild winds.
Contact Max Jungreis at max.jungreis@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MaxJungreis.
