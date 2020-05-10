Mother’s Day 2020 in Boston is coldest since 1902

On Sunday morning, Boston hit 34 degrees, tying a record for the lowest May 10 temperature since 1902, according to the National Weather Service. The normal daily minimum for May 10 in Boston is 48 degrees.

Mother’s Day got off to an unseasonably chilly start as historic cold stretched into its second day in Massachusetts.

Mothers lucky enough to sleep in late may miss the cold, however, as it gives in to afternoon temperatures somewhere in the mid- to upper 50s and gusts of 30 to 40 miles per hour, according to the service. In general, temperatures are predicted to be about 10 degrees below normal.

The previous day brought an usual spring snow, which dropped flakes around the Boston area and left some Massachusetts communities with more than an inch of the white stuff.

The rest of the week is predicted to be a return to more seasonable weather. Sunday night will have relatively balmy low of 46 degrees and mild winds, according to forecasters.

Monday will start the workweek with mild rain and possible morning thunderstorms, with a high near 61 degrees.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be sunny and breezy, as temperatures reach the mid- to high 50s and gusts of wind up to 30 miles per hour.

Thursday is predicted to be mostly sunny, with a near 65 degrees.

Friday will feature showers but maintain the warm streak with a high near 66 degrees.

Rain may arrive Saturday, but the week will finish with a high of 63 degrees and mild winds.

