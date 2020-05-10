In Providence, Mr. Lemon is open. And for just a moment, things are normal again

For 46 years, though spring blizzards, storms that knocked down trees, and a bridge closure that blocked traffic off at one end of Hawkins Street, Mr. Lemon has opened religiously during the first week of April. But the highly contagious coronavirus, which has killed 422 Rhode Islanders and infected more than 11,000 residents, delayed everything this year.

A minivan was loaded with children in car seats, all dying for their first Tuitti-Fruity frozen lemonade of the year. A guy in his 20s blasted impossibly loud hip-hop music from his Nissan Maxima as he waited for some sign of life. Another man was already starting a line, explaining that he’d been craving this icy delicacy for months.

PROVIDENCE — The cars rolled suspiciously slowly down this narrow side street in the city’s Wanskuck neighborhood Sunday, drivers poking heads out of windows to see if the rumors were true.

The state officially began the first phase of reopening the economy Saturday, allowing small businesses like Mr. Lemon to finally open after a two-month period where all non-essential stores were forced to close. Things are different now. The giant lemon painted on the side of the building, with blue eyes and green arms that hold a red stop sign, now has a cloth-faced mask over his mouth to remind customers to stay safe.

But when the clock hit noon on a brisk but sunny Mother’s Day, the square wooden board that had covered the window of the 364-square-foot shop came down and the two United States flags that fly on each side of the building went up. Mr. Lemon was open for business, and for just moment, everything was right in the world.

“It gives us a sense of normalcy,” said Toni-Marie Achilli, a Johnston resident and Brown University professor who drove with her husband and three small children to Mr. Lemon to celebrate Mother’s Day. She and the kids all wore matching navy Snoopy shirts and the family made sure to wear masks.

Like so many customers, Achilli has been coming to Mr. Lemon every spring and summer for as long as she can remember. Her grandmother loved the Pina Colada-flavored drink, and Achilli has been taking her own family to the shop regularly for years.

Joseph A. Rao Sr. and his wife, Eileen, opened Mr. Lemon on June 21, 1974.

Rhode Island has become known for its variety of frozen drink shops, the most famous being Del’s Lemonade. But Mr. Lemon’s customers are fiercely loyal, and a dozen people in line Sunday afternoon explained why they prefer this tiny shop on Providence’s northern edge. The most common reason: The wide array of flavors, including lemon, watermelon, orange, vanilla, and even lemon meringue.

Mr. Rao died in 1985, and Eileen, who is known as “Mama Lemon," has run the business with her children, Joseph Jr., Janice, and Colleen, ever since. The family lives behind the shop in a multi-family home that they own. This virus has been especially cruel on the elderly, so Eileen, 91, has the kids running the shop right now.

“But she’s watching from the window,” Joseph Jr. quipped.

Janice said Mr. Lemon’s Facebook page was inundated with questions about when the shop would open this year, but the family never questioned the state’s decision to close non-essential businesses as the virus hit Rhode Island. While the business will take a financial hit this year, she said the family believes it will survive.

“We were thinking about our customers,” Janice said. “We were thinking safety first.”

And the customers were thinking about them.

Joseph Case, 40, of East Providence said he too has been visiting Mr. Lemon since he was a child. Now that he’s an adult, he offered a pro tip: If you stick a nip of any kind of alcohol in your drink, it’s the perfect way to enjoy a summer evening. Indeed, Mr. Lemon veterans know that if you peek your head inside the window, you’ll see a chalkboard offering boozy recommendations for each flavor.

“Mr. Lemon is Rhode Island,” Case said. “It’s a family-owned business, and they’re just so friendly. I’ve been waiting for it to reopen."

Aaron Cicillini, a 21-year-old North Providence resident, said the opening of Mr. Lemon is a sign that Rhode Island might be ready to begin its long comeback from a virus that has dismantled every facet of life in the state.

“It’s feel like a good start,” Cicillini said.

Mr. Lemon picked up a new customer on Sunday too. Liz Mary Rodriguez, 23, lives in the neighborhood, but said she always wondered why so many people lined up in every direction outside the shop. She ordered her first Mr. Lemon, a medium cup with watermelon, vanilla, and lemon ice, on Sunday.

“Yo! This is really good,” Rodriguez exclaimed.

The Raos said they understand that Rhode Island has a long way to go before things are truly back to normal. Governor Gina Raimondo has said the reopening of the economy will come in phases, and large gatherings like festivals and parades have already been canceled for the summer.

But for families like the Achillis, Mr. Lemon is good enough for now.

Except for one small problem.

“You’re getting it on your mask,” Toni-Marie told Lucia, her 6-year-old daughter, as the pink watermelon-flavored ice rolled down the child’s face.





