R.I. police officer allegedly stabbed by suspect due home from hospital

The officer, who was not identified, fired his gun and shot the suspect, who remained hospitalized on Sunday, Chief John Desmarais said.

A Cumberland, R.I. police officer allegedly stabbed by a man during an altercation Saturday was expected to be released from the hospital on Sunday, the town’s police chief said.

Desmarais said the confrontation occurred after the officer responded to a report of a suspicious person behind the town’s high school on Mendon Road around 7 p.m.

After a brief conversation, the suspect took off running, leading the officer on a short chase, officials said.

The officer eventually caught up with the suspect, who then stabbed the law enforcement official in the leg. As the suspect began to flee once more, the officer opened fired, Desmarais said.

Both the suspect and the officer were taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, officials said.

Officials plan to release the identities of those involved on Monday, once Rhode Island State Police have filed charges against the suspect, Desmairas said.

A spokesperson from the Rhode Island Attorney General’s office could not provide further information on the incident or charges on Sunday.

