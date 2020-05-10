Two men arrested in Dorchester for allegedly stealing $8,000

Dew is also charged with assault and battery on a police officer. They are due to be arraigned in Dorchester Municipal Court.

Brandon Pight, 27, and Walter Dew, 46, both of Dorchester are each charged with armed robbery and receiving stolen property, police said Sunday.

Two men were arrested in Dorchester Saturday night after allegedly robbing a man at gunpoint of $8,000 in cash following a botched car sale, Boston police said.

Just before midnight, officers responded to a report of an armed robbery near Bowdoin and Hamilton streets. When they arrived, two victims told police they had met there so that one of them could sell the other a car for $8,000, the release said.

But a man who was known to them, later identified as Pight, lured them to a house nearby on Olney Street. There, Pight allegedly pointed a gun at them and stole the money. Another person, who was not identified, grabbed the car key and fled in the vehicle, according to police.

Police went to the house, where Pight was arrested. While inside, an officer encountered Dew, who allegedly kicked the officer in the lower body with his knee, the statement said.

Police recovered the $8,000, which was in plain view. The suspect who allegedly stole the car was still at-large on Sunday.

The incident remains under investigation.













