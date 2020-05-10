fb-pixel

Vehicle crashes through fence at Lexington farm

By Maysoon Khan Globe Correspondent,Updated May 10, 2020, 2 hours ago
Officials investigate the cause of an incident where a car fell over a wall at Wilson's Farm in Lexington.
Officials investigate the cause of an incident where a car fell over a wall at Wilson's Farm in Lexington.Maysoon Khan/Courtesy of Twitter account @LexFire_L1491

A car crashed through a wooden fence and went down a stone embankment at Wilson Farm in Lexington late Sunday afternoon, officials said.

Photographs posted to Twitter by the Lexington firefighter’s union showed the car had heavy front end damage.

Around 5 p.m., Lexington police and fire received a call that a car had gone through a wooden fence and went down a wall at 10 Pleasant St, said Lexington police Sergeant Alex Hagenah.

Further details , such as a cause or whether anyone was injured, were not immediately clear as of Sunday evening, said Hagenah.

Advertisement


Maysoon Khan can be reached at maysoon.khan@globe.com.