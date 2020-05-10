Vehicle crashes through fence at Lexington farm

A car crashed through a wooden fence and went down a stone embankment at Wilson Farm in Lexington late Sunday afternoon, officials said.
Photographs posted to Twitter by the Lexington firefighter’s union showed the car had heavy front end damage.
Around 5 p.m., Lexington police and fire received a call that a car had gone through a wooden fence and went down a wall at 10 Pleasant St, said Lexington police Sergeant Alex Hagenah.
Further details , such as a cause or whether anyone was injured, were not immediately clear as of Sunday evening, said Hagenah.
Engine 4 and Medic 2 operating at a vehicle of the road on Pleasant St. @TownOfLexMA @THE_PFFM pic.twitter.com/PyGGyT7iAT— Lexington FF's L1491 (@LexFire_L1491) May 10, 2020
