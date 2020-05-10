With death of founder’s mother to COVID-19, annual Mother’s Day Walk for Peace takes on added significance

The 59-year-old founded the Mother’s Day Walk for Peace in honor of her 15-year-old son, Louis Brown. He was killed in 1993, caught in the crossfire of a gang shootout in Dorchester.

For more than two decades now, Mother’s Day has been a solemn occasion for Tina Chery.

But this year, the 24th year, the annual event took on added dimensions of meaning and compounded loss for Chery.

Not only did COVID-19 force online what is usually an outdoor march of families bonding over losing loved ones to violence, but it was Chery’s first Mother’s Day without her own mom.

Three days before this year’s event, the coronavirus killed Chery’s 79-year-old mother, Zoila Weddborn.

“It’s bittersweet and hard to explain,” Chery said in a telephone interview Sunday. “She was the glue that held us together; the true matriarch of the family. She was always up front and center, quiet, a quiet storm, but always geared up.”

Chery’s 64-year-old sister, Julia Martinez, also tested positive for COVID-19 and is recovering, her family said.

Zoila Weddborn was raised in Honduras, orphaned in her teens, and moved to the United States in her early 20s. She raised three daughters and worked for 40 years as a medical assistant at Boston Medical Center.

Upon retiring about a decade ago, Weddborn became busier than ever, her daughter said.

Weddborn volunteered as a greeter at City Hall, and was active in her neighborhood association and the retiree organization Older and Bolder. She also was devoted to her Unitarian Universalist church, First Parish Dorchester, Chery said.

Weddborn was also essential energy at every year’s peace walk.

When she died, the family knew there was no thinking of canceling the event.

The walk-a-thon was transformed into an online telethon with a host and virtual guest appearances by Mayor Marty Walsh, Boston city councilors, and other public officials. It was webcast via livestream at 9 a.m. A recording of the 45-minute event remains online for viewing.

In real time, viewers sent in a steady stream of comments and emojis along the way. “Thank you Peace Institute for helping my family heal,” read one. “Team MGH present and accounted for,” read another. “Dorchester walking together for peace.”

And another: “Missing being part of walking together out there with you.”

Chery established the Louis D. Brown Peace Institute after her son was killed, for families to unite, survive, and thrive. Over a quarter-century it has grown into a powerhouse of community, family, and faith.

Since walkers could not unite in force this year, they were encouraged to do what they could, take a stroll around the block, through their yard, or even on a treadmill.

Mayor Walsh paid tribute to Weddborn. "Your mom was such a beautiful person,” he said to Chery in his online presentation. “Always front and center at that walk, always smiling.”

Chery said she had special instructions to follow from her mother.

“When I die, do not wear black or cry at my funeral, because I will come back to haunt you,” Chery said her mother told her.

Louis was Weddborn’s oldest grandson. He wanted to be the first Black president of the United States, Chery said.

The 10th-grader at West Roxbury High School was involved with Teens Against Gang Violence. He was on his way to the organization’s holiday party when he was shot and killed while walking to the train near the Fields Corner station in Dorchester, Chery said.

Louis died five days before Christmas.

Now, nearly three decades later, his grandma has gone to join him.

“She’s happy with Louis,” Chery said. “They’re reunited.”

