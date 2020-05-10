Without a parade, making way for ducklings at home

It was particularly exciting for Melissa and Bob Krygowski, and for their two sons: Jonathan, 6, and Colin, 2. They’ve been regulars at Duckling Day, which celebrates Robert McCloskey’s story of a pair of mallards moving around Boston looking for a place to nest, since Jonathan was a 9-month-old fluffy yellow duckling in 2014.

And on Saturday ⁠— a day before Mother’s Day, when the family would usually head into the Boston Public Garden for the annual “Make Way For Ducklings” celebration — six tiny ducklings hatched into the world.

Around the time the Krygowski family began sheltering in their Westford home in March, they noticed a pair of new neighbors: two nesting mallards, watching over eggs.

Now the boys like to dress up as Officer Michael, who fed the ducks and helped Mrs. Mallard get to the Public Garden with her waddling brood.

“I know it’s so tough, and you can kind of regret the stuff you’re not able to do. But we are trying to be creative,” Melissa Krygowski said on Sunday.

The parade, of course, had to be held virtually this year. Sculptor Nancy Schön’s duckling statues, often dressed up for holidays and sports championships, have been wearing protective face masks over their bronze beaks.

When Sunday came this year with no trip to the Public Garden, Jonathan and Colin still put on their Officer Michael costumes and, with help from their dad, set up a “Make Way for Ducklings” Mother’s Day party at home. The boys painted picture frames for their mother, shaped like Officer Michael, which their father had cut out for them; they decorated the back yard with a banner and photos from Duckling Days past; and they ran around with their pull-along ducklings, being sure not to get too close to the real-life Mr. and Mrs. Mallard.

On Sunday night their parents had planned a scavenger hunt, in which they hid printed-out illustrations of Jack, Kack, Lack, Mack, Nack, Ouack, Pack, and Quack for the boys to find. Jonathan read the clues out loud for his little brother, their parents said.

“We’re trying to put as much fun into what we’re doing as we can, because they’re only young once,” Bob Krygowski said.

The group Friends of the Public Garden, which usually hosts the parade, instead put together a live reading of the book on its Facebook page, and posted templates for finger puppets and hats children could make.

WCVB-TV anchor and reporter Rhondella Richardson filmed herself reading “Make Way for Ducklings” for the livestream, holding the book up so viewers could see the illustrations from their homes.

“I so wanted to be with you on this special Duckling Day,” Richardson said, placing a yellow toy duckling on a table behind her and giving it a little tap to make it waddle. “Sometimes, you know, you just can’t get all your little ducks in order. But that doesn’t mean we can’t still share our favorite story.”





Gal Tziperman Lotan can be reached at gal.lotan@globe.com or at 617-929-2043.