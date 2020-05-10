Woman’s body found in West Roxbury

Law enforcement officials are investigating after a woman’s body was found in swampy land on a state reservation in West Roxbury, State Police announced Sunday evening.
State troopers and Boston police responded to the Stony Brook Reservation around 8:30 p.m. Saturday after human remains were discovered there by a passerby, officials said in a statement.
The body, believed to be that of an adult female, was found in a swampy, wooded area adjacent to Enneking Parkway, the statement said.
Police detectives were working to identify the body Sunday night. The state medical examiner is conducting a post-mortem examination.
The cause and manner of death is pending.
No further information was available Sunday evening.
